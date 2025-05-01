Visceral Reflex Arcs quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main differences between visceral reflex arcs and somatic reflex arcs?
Visceral reflex arcs differ from somatic reflex arcs in three main ways: (1) they have two consecutive motor neurons (preganglionic and postganglionic fibers) instead of one, (2) their afferent fibers are visceral sensory neurons rather than somatic sensory neurons, and (3) their effectors are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands, rather than skeletal muscle.
Describe the five steps involved in a visceral reflex arc.
The five steps in a visceral reflex arc are: (1) a sensory receptor in the viscera detects a stimulus, (2) a visceral sensory neuron transmits the impulse to the CNS, (3) the integration center (in the spinal cord, brain, or gastrointestinal tract) processes the information, (4) a two-neuron motor chain (preganglionic and postganglionic neurons) carries the response, and (5) a visceral effector (smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or gland) responds to the stimulus.
What are the two types of motor neurons found in visceral reflex arcs?
Visceral reflex arcs have a preganglionic neuron and a postganglionic neuron in their motor pathway.
Which type of sensory neuron carries afferent signals in visceral reflex arcs?
Visceral sensory neurons carry afferent signals in visceral reflex arcs.
What are the effectors in visceral reflex arcs?
The effectors in visceral reflex arcs are smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, or glands.
Where can the integration center of a visceral reflex arc be located?
The integration center can be in the spinal cord, brain, or gastrointestinal tract.
What is the first step in a visceral reflex arc?
The first step is a sensory receptor in the viscera detecting a stimulus.
How does the impulse travel from the receptor to the CNS in a visceral reflex arc?
A visceral sensory neuron transmits the impulse from the receptor to the CNS.
What is the main difference in the number of motor neurons between somatic and visceral reflex arcs?
Somatic reflex arcs have one motor neuron, while visceral reflex arcs have two consecutive motor neurons.
What happens after the integration center processes the information in a visceral reflex arc?
A two-neuron motor chain (preganglionic and postganglionic neurons) carries the response to a visceral effector.