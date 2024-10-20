What is Anatomy & Physiology? definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anatomy The study of the body's structure, including the shape, location, and composition of body parts.

Physiology The study of the body's function, focusing on how body parts work and respond to various stimuli.

Heart An organ that pumps blood throughout the body, with its structure and function being key topics in anatomy and physiology.

Electrocardiogram A graph showing the heart's electrical activity over time, used to study its function.

Chambers Internal compartments of the heart that receive and pump blood.

Blood Vessels Tubes that carry blood throughout the body, connecting to the heart.

Valves Structures in the heart that control blood flow direction and prevent backflow.

Principle of Complementarity The concept that anatomy and physiology are interdependent, with structure determining function and vice versa.

Structure-Function Relationship The idea that an organ's structure is designed to perform its specific function.

EKG Another term for electrocardiogram, a tool for measuring the heart's electrical activity.

ECG Another term for electrocardiogram, used interchangeably with EKG.

Organ A part of the body with a specific function, made up of different tissues.

Function The specific job or role that a body part performs.

Structure The physical makeup of a body part, including its shape, size, and location.