What is Anatomy & Physiology? quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main goal of Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs)?
The main goal of RDAs is to provide guidelines for the daily intake of nutrients to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.
Which of the following is not a component of health? A) Physical health B) Emotional health C) Financial health D) Social health
C) Financial health
Who is considered to be the father of medicine?
Hippocrates is considered to be the father of medicine.
What is the normal range for human body temperature?
The normal range for human body temperature is approximately 36.1°C to 37.2°C (97°F to 99°F).
Which of the following is an important function of the skeletal system? A) Blood cell production B) Hormone regulation C) Nutrient absorption D) Waste elimination
A) Blood cell production
Which of the following is not an example of a cognitive process? A) Perception B) Memory C) Digestion D) Problem-solving
C) Digestion
In humans, what is the primary function of the respiratory system?
The primary function of the respiratory system is to facilitate the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the body and the environment.
In a normal population, what is the expected distribution of blood types?
In a normal population, blood types are distributed as O, A, B, and AB, with O being the most common.
In humans, what is the role of the circulatory system?
The circulatory system is responsible for transporting blood, nutrients, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and hormones throughout the body.
Which of the following statements describes a nuclear family? A) A family consisting of parents and their children B) A family including extended relatives C) A family with multiple generations living together D) A family with adopted children
A) A family consisting of parents and their children
In feedback mechanisms, what is the role of a receptor?
In feedback mechanisms, a receptor detects changes in the environment and sends information to a control center.
In the male reproductive system, what is the function of the testes?
The testes produce sperm and hormones, such as testosterone.
Which is the best description of obesity?
Obesity is a condition characterized by excessive body fat that increases the risk of health problems.
What structures are involved in the process of digestion?
Structures involved in digestion include the mouth, esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of culture? A) Language B) Traditions C) Genetic traits D) Beliefs
C) Genetic traits
Which of the following might be described as a recreational activity? A) Reading B) Sleeping C) Eating D) Working
A) Reading
During proofreading, what is the primary task?
During proofreading, the primary task is to identify and correct errors in text, such as spelling, grammar, and punctuation mistakes.
Within the nucleus of a cell, what is the primary function of DNA?
Within the nucleus, DNA stores genetic information and instructions for protein synthesis.
In humans, what is the primary function of the nervous system?
The primary function of the nervous system is to control and coordinate body activities by transmitting signals between different parts of the body.
A patient with dysphasia has difficulty with what?
A patient with dysphasia has difficulty with speech and language comprehension.
What is cephalization?
Cephalization is the evolutionary trend of concentrating sensory and neural organs at the anterior end of the body, forming a head region.
Nursing knowledge is based on which of the following? (Select all that apply.) A) Scientific research B) Clinical experience C) Patient preferences D) Cultural beliefs
A) Scientific research, B) Clinical experience, C) Patient preferences
In the 1940s, what significant medical advancement occurred?
In the 1940s, the significant medical advancement was the mass production and use of antibiotics, such as penicillin.
Which of the following is the primary purpose of hospice care? A) Cure terminal illnesses B) Provide palliative care C) Conduct medical research D) Offer rehabilitation services
B) Provide palliative care
Which of the following is an example of a strength? A) Procrastination B) Resilience C) Indecisiveness D) Impatience
B) Resilience
Which statement best describes the concept of lifelong learning?
Lifelong learning is the continuous pursuit of knowledge and skills throughout an individual's life for personal or professional development.
In the human body, what is the primary function of the skeletal system?
The primary function of the skeletal system is to provide structure, support, and protection to the body, as well as facilitate movement.
In humans, what is the role of the digestive system?
The digestive system breaks down food into nutrients that can be absorbed and used by the body for energy, growth, and repair.
In humans, what is the primary function of the endocrine system?
The primary function of the endocrine system is to produce and secrete hormones that regulate various bodily functions, such as metabolism, growth, and reproduction.
What type of memory refers to the conscious memory of facts and experiences?
Explicit memory, also known as declarative memory, refers to the conscious memory of facts and experiences.
What is true about physiology?
Physiology is the study of how the body's structures function and work together to sustain life.
Which of the following is stored in the body? A) Vitamins B) Minerals C) Proteins D) Fats
D) Fats
What is the relationship between anatomy and physiology?
Anatomy and physiology are interrelated fields; anatomy studies the structure of the body, while physiology studies the function of those structures.
What is not true of point-of-care testing?
Point-of-care testing is not typically performed in centralized laboratories; it is conducted at or near the site of patient care.
Which of these is a unique characteristic of mammals? A) Laying eggs B) Having feathers C) Producing milk D) Having scales
C) Producing milk
To function on their own, what do cells require?
To function on their own, cells require nutrients, oxygen, and the ability to remove waste products.
According to the DRIs, what is the purpose of the Estimated Average Requirement (EAR)?
The Estimated Average Requirement (EAR) is used to assess the nutrient intake of populations and to plan diets for groups.
What is an age structure diagram?
An age structure diagram is a graphical representation of the distribution of various age groups in a population, typically used to predict population growth trends.