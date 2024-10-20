What is Anatomy & Physiology? quiz #2 Flashcards

Why is the nucleus considered the command center of the cell?
The nucleus is considered the command center of the cell because it contains the cell's genetic material (DNA) and regulates gene expression and cell division.
Which is the definition of apoptosis?
Apoptosis is the process of programmed cell death, which is a normal part of growth and development in organisms.
Which of the following statements is true about a career in nursing? A) It requires no formal education B) It involves only administrative tasks C) It offers diverse opportunities in healthcare D) It is limited to hospital settings
C) It offers diverse opportunities in healthcare
Point of care refers to which of the following? A) Centralized laboratory testing B) Testing performed at the site of patient care C) Remote diagnostic services D) Home-based health assessments
B) Testing performed at the site of patient care
Which of the following is not a purpose of CLIA? A) Ensuring the accuracy of laboratory testing B) Regulating laboratory testing standards C) Providing healthcare insurance D) Protecting public health
C) Providing healthcare insurance
Which of the following is the actual physical appearance of an organism? A) Genotype B) Phenotype C) Allele D) Chromosome
B) Phenotype
Based on its function, what is the primary role of the liver in the body?
The primary role of the liver is to process nutrients, detoxify harmful substances, and produce bile for digestion.
Following a meal, what is the primary function of insulin?
Following a meal, insulin helps lower blood glucose levels by facilitating the uptake of glucose into cells.
Which of the following statements is true of needs assessment? A) It is only used in educational settings B) It identifies gaps between current and desired conditions C) It is unrelated to strategic planning D) It focuses solely on financial resources
B) It identifies gaps between current and desired conditions
Which of the following statements describes the purpose of the nursing process?
The nursing process is a systematic approach to providing patient care, involving assessment, diagnosis, planning, implementation, and evaluation.
Which of the following statements best describes classical conditioning?
Classical conditioning is a learning process in which a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus, eliciting a conditioned response.
Which of the following statements best describes the process of solving an ethical problem?
Solving an ethical problem involves identifying the issue, considering the stakeholders, evaluating options, and making a decision based on ethical principles.
What is each chapter analogous to in the context of a book?
Each chapter is analogous to a section or unit of a book, focusing on a specific topic or theme.
Once you recognize an ethical issue, what is the next step?
Once you recognize an ethical issue, the next step is to gather relevant information and consider the perspectives of all stakeholders involved.
Which of the following is a characteristic of an EMR system used by a medical office? A) Paper-based records B) Manual data entry C) Electronic storage of patient information D) Limited access to patient data
C) Electronic storage of patient information
In adults, what is the normal range for resting heart rate?
In adults, the normal range for resting heart rate is typically 60 to 100 beats per minute.
What statement is true concerning nursing diagnoses?
Nursing diagnoses identify patient problems that nurses can address independently through interventions.
What term refers to a value or belief passed on through successive generations?
The term 'tradition' refers to a value or belief passed on through successive generations.
Normally, what is the primary function of red blood cells?
The primary function of red blood cells is to transport oxygen from the lungs to the body's tissues and carbon dioxide from the tissues to the lungs.
Which of the following best describes a learning management system? A) A tool for managing financial resources B) A platform for delivering educational content C) A system for tracking employee performance D) A database for storing medical records
B) A platform for delivering educational content
Leonardo's drawings contributed to our knowledge of human physiology. What is physiology?
Physiology is the study of how the body's structures function and work together to sustain life.
Which statement best describes job sharing?
Job sharing is an employment arrangement where two or more individuals share the responsibilities and duties of a single full-time position.
In which situation would the SBAR technique of communication be most appropriate?
The SBAR technique is most appropriate in healthcare settings for structured communication between healthcare providers about patient conditions.
Which of the following best describes a living will?
A living will is a legal document that outlines a person's preferences for medical treatment in case they become unable to communicate their decisions.
Which statement best describes perspective-getting?
Perspective-getting involves actively seeking to understand another person's viewpoint by listening and asking questions.
Based on their location, what is the primary function of lymph nodes?
Lymph nodes filter lymph fluid and play a crucial role in the immune response by trapping pathogens and foreign particles.
Which statement about effective goals is most accurate?
Effective goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).
Which of the following is an essential element of a job description? A) Employee's personal interests B) Company's financial status C) Job responsibilities and duties D) Office location
C) Job responsibilities and duties
Which of the following is an example of the criterion element of an objective? A) The task to be completed B) The resources needed C) The time frame for completion D) The standard for measuring success
D) The standard for measuring success
Which of the following is not a characteristic of mammals? A) Warm-blooded B) Laying eggs C) Having hair or fur D) Producing milk
B) Laying eggs
Which of the following is not a stem? A) Rhizome B) Tuber C) Leaf D) Bulb
C) Leaf
At day 7 of embryonic development, what significant event occurs?
At day 7 of embryonic development, implantation of the blastocyst into the uterine wall occurs.
Which are psychomotor outcomes? Select all that apply. A) Writing a report B) Performing a dance routine C) Solving a math problem D) Assembling a model
B) Performing a dance routine, D) Assembling a model
Around how much of the human body is composed of oxygen?
Approximately 65% of the human body is composed of oxygen.
Which statement best describes the mission of a community hospital?
The mission of a community hospital is to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services to the local population.
In Morgan's studies, what was the primary focus?
In Morgan's studies, the primary focus was on genetic inheritance and the role of chromosomes in heredity.
Which statement is true about a class system?
A class system is a social stratification system where individuals are grouped based on economic status, occupation, or education.
Which of the following is an example of critical reading? Select all that apply: A) Skimming a text B) Analyzing the author's argument C) Highlighting key points D) Summarizing the main ideas
B) Analyzing the author's argument, D) Summarizing the main ideas
Which statement describes complementary therapies?
Complementary therapies are non-mainstream practices used alongside conventional medicine to enhance health and well-being.
Which of the following describes white matter? A) Contains neuron cell bodies B) Composed of myelinated axons C) Found only in the brain D) Responsible for processing information