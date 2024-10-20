What is Anatomy & Physiology? quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following correctly describes the function of the kidneys?
The kidneys filter blood to remove waste products and excess substances, maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance.
Which of the following is the best definition of learning?
Learning is the process of acquiring knowledge, skills, attitudes, or behaviors through study, experience, or teaching.
Why is Hippocrates often called the father of Western medicine?
Hippocrates is called the father of Western medicine because he established a systematic approach to clinical medicine and emphasized the importance of observation and documentation.
What is the job of the epiglottis?
The epiglottis prevents food and liquid from entering the trachea during swallowing by covering the opening of the larynx.
In an average adult, what is the normal range for blood pressure?
In an average adult, the normal range for blood pressure is approximately 120/80 mmHg.
Which of the following is a characteristic of the nucleus?
The nucleus contains the cell's genetic material (DNA) and regulates gene expression and cell division.
Based on the model of the atom, what is the primary function of electrons?
Electrons orbit the nucleus of an atom and are involved in chemical bonding and reactions.
Which of the following statements is true of “concepts?”
Concepts are abstract ideas or general notions that represent something of meaning or significance.
In humans, what is the primary function of the immune system?
The primary function of the immune system is to protect the body from infections and diseases by identifying and destroying pathogens.
Which of the following statements concerning the ANS is correct? A) It controls voluntary muscle movements B) It regulates involuntary body functions C) It is part of the central nervous system D) It only affects the digestive system
B) It regulates involuntary body functions
In the human body, what is the primary function of the muscular system?
The primary function of the muscular system is to facilitate movement, maintain posture, and produce heat.
In humans, what is the role of the integumentary system?
The integumentary system protects the body from external damage, regulates temperature, and provides sensory information.
The envelope is an outer layer that some viruses have. What is its function?
The envelope helps viruses enter host cells and can protect the viral genetic material from the host's immune system.
Which of the following is the best way to state a problem?
The best way to state a problem is to clearly define the issue, its context, and its impact, using specific and concise language.
In what way does the principle of complementarity relate to anatomy and physiology?
The principle of complementarity states that the structure of a body part is directly related to its function, highlighting the interdependence of anatomy and physiology.
Which of the following is true of concepts? A) They are concrete objects B) They are universally agreed upon C) They are abstract ideas D) They are irrelevant in science
C) They are abstract ideas
What is an opposable thumb?
An opposable thumb is a thumb that can be placed opposite the fingers of the same hand, allowing for grasping and manipulation of objects.
Which is true about typical human cells?
Typical human cells have a nucleus, cytoplasm, and a cell membrane, and they perform specific functions necessary for the body's survival.
In the human body, what is the primary function of the lymphatic system?
The primary function of the lymphatic system is to transport lymph, a fluid containing infection-fighting white blood cells, throughout the body.