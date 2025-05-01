What is Anatomy & Physiology? quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What does physiology study in the human body? Physiology studies the function of the body, examining how its parts work and carry out their roles.

What is the principle of complementarity in anatomy and physiology? The principle of complementarity states that structure and function are closely linked; understanding one helps explain the other.

How does structure relate to function in the human body? The structure of a body part determines its function; how something is built enables it to perform its job.

What would studying the names and locations of bones be classified as: anatomy or physiology? Studying the names and locations of bones is classified as anatomy.

What does the structure-function relationship mean in the context of anatomy and physiology? It means that the way a body part is built (structure) directly affects what it can do (function).

How does understanding physiology help explain anatomy? Understanding how the heart pumps blood helps explain why it has thick muscular walls and specific chamber arrangements.