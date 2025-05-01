Difference of Squares A binomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored as the product of conjugates.

Perfect Square Trinomial A trinomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product.

Sum of Cubes An expression with two perfect cubes added together, factored using a specific binomial and trinomial pattern.

Difference of Cubes An expression with two perfect cubes subtracted, factored using a binomial and trinomial with SOAP sign rules.

Conjugates Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product yields a difference of squares.

SOAP Rule A sign pattern acronym: Same, Opposite, Always Positive, used when factoring sums or differences of cubes.