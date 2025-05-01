Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the Bronsted-Lowry definition of an acid and a base? A Bronsted-Lowry acid is a substance that donates a proton (H+), while a Bronsted-Lowry base is a substance that accepts a proton.

How do conjugate acids and conjugate bases differ from their parent acids and bases? Conjugate acids have one more proton and one more positive charge than their parent base, while conjugate bases have one less proton and one less positive charge than their parent acid.

What does it mean for a molecule to be amphiprotic, and which common molecule demonstrates this property? An amphiprotic molecule can act as both an acid and a base. Water is a common example, as it can both donate and accept protons.

Describe what happens when a carboxylic acid reacts with water in terms of acid-base chemistry. The carboxylic acid donates a proton to water, acting as the acid, while water accepts the proton, acting as the base. The carboxylic acid becomes its conjugate base, and water becomes its conjugate acid.

In the reaction between water and ammonia, which acts as the acid and which as the base, and what are the resulting products? Water acts as the acid by donating a proton, and ammonia acts as the base by accepting the proton. The products are hydroxide ion (conjugate base of water) and ammonium ion (conjugate acid of ammonia).

What is the relationship between bond formation and bond breaking during acid-base reactions? During acid-base reactions, when a new bond is formed (such as a base accepting a proton), another bond is typically broken (such as the acid losing a proton), with electrons shifting to accommodate these changes.