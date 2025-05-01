Skip to main content
Alpha Helix quiz #1 Flashcards

Alpha Helix quiz #1
  • What is the alpha helix, and how is its structure stabilized?
    The alpha helix is a secondary protein structure with a coiled, spiral conformation. Its structure is stabilized by nearly parallel hydrogen bonds formed along the protein backbone, not involving the R groups.
  • How do the R groups of amino acids orient themselves in an alpha helix, and why is this orientation important?
    In an alpha helix, the R groups of amino acids point radially outward from the helix axis. This orientation minimizes steric hindrance, enhancing the stability of the helix.
  • What is the difference between right-handed and left-handed alpha helices, and which is more common in nature?
    Right-handed alpha helices have a clockwise twist and are more stable and common in nature, while left-handed alpha helices have a counterclockwise twist and are rare.
  • How can the Ramachandran plot be used to distinguish between right-handed and left-handed alpha helices?
    The Ramachandran plot shows right-handed alpha helices in the bottom left quadrant and left-handed alpha helices in the upper right quadrant, helping to distinguish between these two forms.
  • How can you use your hands to distinguish between right-handed and left-handed alpha helices?
    If you point your thumb up the helix axis, the direction your fingers curl shows the helix's twist: right hand for right-handed (clockwise) and left hand for left-handed (counterclockwise) helices.
