Alpha Helix quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the alpha helix, and how is its structure stabilized? The alpha helix is a secondary protein structure with a coiled, spiral conformation. Its structure is stabilized by nearly parallel hydrogen bonds formed along the protein backbone, not involving the R groups.

How do the R groups of amino acids orient themselves in an alpha helix, and why is this orientation important? In an alpha helix, the R groups of amino acids point radially outward from the helix axis. This orientation minimizes steric hindrance, enhancing the stability of the helix.

What is the difference between right-handed and left-handed alpha helices, and which is more common in nature? Right-handed alpha helices have a clockwise twist and are more stable and common in nature, while left-handed alpha helices have a counterclockwise twist and are rare.

How can the Ramachandran plot be used to distinguish between right-handed and left-handed alpha helices? The Ramachandran plot shows right-handed alpha helices in the bottom left quadrant and left-handed alpha helices in the upper right quadrant, helping to distinguish between these two forms.

What type of secondary protein structure is the alpha helix, and what stabilizes its structure? The alpha helix is a coiled, spiral secondary protein structure stabilized by nearly parallel hydrogen bonds along the backbone, not involving the R groups.

How are hydrogen bonds oriented in an alpha helix relative to its axis? The hydrogen bonds in an alpha helix are nearly parallel to the axis of the helix.