Amino Acid Three Letter Code quiz #1 Flashcards

Which four amino acids have three-letter codes that do not match the first three letters of their names, and what are their codes?
The four amino acids with three-letter codes that do not match the first three letters of their names are asparagine (Asn), glutamine (Gln), tryptophan (Trp), and isoleucine (Ile).
What mnemonic can help you remember the four amino acids with phonetic three-letter codes, and how does it relate to their names?
The mnemonic 'a spare gene chilling on 3 tropical islands' helps remember asparagine (Asn), glutamine (Gln), tryptophan (Trp), and isoleucine (Ile), with 'a spare gene' for asparagine, 'chilling' for glutamine, 'tropical' for tryptophan, and 'islands' for isoleucine.
How are the three-letter codes for the majority of amino acids determined?
For 16 out of 20 amino acids, the three-letter codes are simply the first three letters of their names, making them easy to memorize.
How many three-letter and one-letter codes are there for the 20 standard amino acids?
There are 20 three-letter codes and 20 one-letter codes, totaling 40 abbreviations for the 20 standard amino acids.
Why is it recommended to focus on memorizing the four phonetic three-letter codes?
Because the other 16 codes are easy to memorize, focusing on the four phonetic codes simplifies learning all 20 three-letter codes.
What visual aid is used in the lesson to help categorize the amino acids by their three-letter codes?
A color-coded chart is used, with blue for easy-to-memorize codes and pink for the four phonetic codes.