Carbohydrates quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the general chemical formula for carbohydrates, and what does it indicate about their composition? The general formula for carbohydrates is Cn(H2O)n, indicating that they are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in a ratio similar to hydrated carbon.

What are monosaccharides, and what are their key characteristics? Monosaccharides are the simplest form of carbohydrates; they are water-soluble, sweet-tasting, crystalline solids that serve as monomers for polysaccharides.

How are polysaccharides formed from monosaccharides? Polysaccharides are formed by covalently linking monosaccharides through glycosidic bonds.

What is the main function of carbohydrates in living organisms? Carbohydrates primarily serve as a short-term energy source in living organisms.

What is the chemical formula of glucose, and what type of carbohydrate is it? Glucose has the chemical formula C6H12O6 and is a monosaccharide.

What are glycosidic bonds? Glycosidic bonds are covalent bonds that link monosaccharide units together in polysaccharides.