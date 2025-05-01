Carbohydrates quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the function of the pentose sugar in nucleotides?
The pentose sugar forms the backbone of nucleic acids by linking to phosphate groups and nitrogenous bases.What is the difference between a monosaccharide and a polysaccharide?
A monosaccharide is a single sugar unit, while a polysaccharide is a polymer of many monosaccharide units.What is the significance of the crystalline nature of monosaccharides?
The crystalline nature reflects their solid, ordered structure at room temperature.What is the main function of starch in plants?
Starch stores energy for later use in plants.What is the main function of glycogen in animals?
Glycogen stores energy for later use in animals.What is the main function of cellulose in plants?
Cellulose provides rigidity and structural support to plant cell walls.What is the main function of chitin in fungi?
Chitin provides structural support in fungal cell walls.What is the main function of chitin in arthropods?
Chitin forms the hard exoskeleton of arthropods.What is the main function of peptidoglycan in bacteria?
Peptidoglycan provides structural integrity to bacterial cell walls.What is the main function of glycoproteins in cells?
Glycoproteins are involved in cell recognition, signaling, and structural functions.What is the main function of glycolipids in cells?
Glycolipids play roles in cell recognition and membrane stability.What is the main function of carbohydrates in nucleotides?
Carbohydrates provide the sugar backbone for nucleotides in nucleic acids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in glycoproteins?
Carbohydrates in glycoproteins aid in cell recognition and signaling.What is the main function of carbohydrates in glycolipids?
Carbohydrates in glycolipids contribute to cell recognition and membrane structure.What is the main function of carbohydrates in energy metabolism?
Carbohydrates are broken down to provide energy for cellular processes.What is the main function of carbohydrates in structural support?
Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support in various organisms.What is the main function of carbohydrates in cell signaling?
Carbohydrates on cell surfaces participate in signaling and recognition events.What is the main function of carbohydrates in cell membranes?
Carbohydrates attached to proteins and lipids in membranes are involved in recognition and communication.What is the main function of carbohydrates in nucleic acids?
Carbohydrates form the sugar-phosphate backbone of nucleic acids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in glycoproteins and glycolipids?
They mediate cell-cell recognition and communication.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the exoskeleton of arthropods?
Chitin provides strength and protection.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the cell wall of fungi?
Chitin provides rigidity and structural support.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the cell wall of bacteria?
Peptidoglycan provides structural integrity and shape.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the cell wall of plants?
Cellulose provides rigidity and protection.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the storage of energy?
Carbohydrates like starch and glycogen store energy for later use.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the recognition of cells?
Carbohydrates on cell surfaces act as markers for cell recognition.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of glycoproteins?
Carbohydrate chains contribute to the structure and function of glycoproteins.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of glycolipids?
Carbohydrate chains contribute to the structure and function of glycolipids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of nucleotides?
Carbohydrates provide the sugar component of nucleotides.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of nucleic acids?
Carbohydrates form the sugar-phosphate backbone of nucleic acids.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of cell walls?
Carbohydrates like cellulose, chitin, and peptidoglycan provide structural support.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of exoskeletons?
Chitin provides strength and protection in exoskeletons.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of plant cells?
Cellulose provides rigidity and support to plant cells.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of fungal cells?
Chitin provides rigidity and support to fungal cells.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of bacterial cells?
Peptidoglycan provides rigidity and support to bacterial cells.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of animal cells?
Carbohydrates on glycoproteins and glycolipids contribute to cell recognition and signaling.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of membranes?
Carbohydrates on glycoproteins and glycolipids contribute to membrane structure and function.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of proteins?
Carbohydrates attached to proteins (glycoproteins) affect protein folding, stability, and function.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of lipids?
Carbohydrates attached to lipids (glycolipids) contribute to membrane structure and cell recognition.What is the main function of carbohydrates in the structure of DNA?
Deoxyribose sugar forms part of the DNA backbone.