Carbohydrates quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the function of the pentose sugar in nucleotides? The pentose sugar forms the backbone of nucleic acids by linking to phosphate groups and nitrogenous bases.

What is the difference between a monosaccharide and a polysaccharide? A monosaccharide is a single sugar unit, while a polysaccharide is a polymer of many monosaccharide units.

What is the significance of the crystalline nature of monosaccharides? The crystalline nature reflects their solid, ordered structure at room temperature.

What is the main function of starch in plants? Starch stores energy for later use in plants.

What is the main function of glycogen in animals? Glycogen stores energy for later use in animals.

What is the main function of cellulose in plants? Cellulose provides rigidity and structural support to plant cell walls.