Lipids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the defining characteristic shared by all lipids? All lipids are hydrophobic, meaning they do not mix well with water.

Name four major types of lipids found in living organisms. Phospholipids, fats, oils, waxes, and steroids.

What is the primary function of fats in animals? Fats serve as long-term energy storage in animals.

What is the main function of oils in plants? Oils provide long-term energy storage in plants.

Which type of lipid is a major component of cell membranes? Phospholipids are the major component of cell membranes.

What structural feature makes phospholipids amphipathic? Phospholipids have a hydrophilic (polar) head and hydrophobic (nonpolar) tails.