Lipids quiz #2 Flashcards

Lipids quiz #2
  • What is the significance of the amphipathic nature of phospholipids?
    The amphipathic nature allows phospholipids to form membranes that separate cellular compartments.
  • What is the function of the hydrophobic tails in a phospholipid bilayer?
    The hydrophobic tails form the interior of the bilayer, creating a barrier to water-soluble substances.
  • How do lipids differ from carbohydrates in solubility?
    Lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water, while carbohydrates are generally hydrophilic and soluble.
  • What is the role of the glycerol molecule in a phospholipid?
    Glycerol links the phosphate group to the fatty acid tails in a phospholipid.
  • Why are cell membranes described as 'mosaic'?
    Cell membranes are called 'mosaic' because they contain various proteins and molecules embedded in the phospholipid bilayer.
  • What types of molecules can freely cross the cell membrane?
    Small nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, can freely cross the membrane.
  • What is the function of carbohydrates attached to membrane proteins and lipids?
    They are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
  • How do embedded proteins contribute to membrane function?
    They facilitate transport, communication, and structural support.
  • What is the main difference between waxes and other lipids?
    Waxes are long-chain fatty acids linked to alcohols, making them solid and water-repellent.
  • What is the biological importance of the hydrophobic effect?
    It drives the formation of membranes, essential for cell compartmentalization.
  • How does the structure of phospholipids enable membrane formation?
    Their amphipathic nature causes them to self-assemble into bilayers in water.
  • What is the function of the plasma membrane in cells?
    It acts as a selective barrier, controlling entry and exit of substances.
  • What is the role of membrane proteins in transport?
    They help move substances across the membrane that cannot pass through the lipid bilayer directly.
  • Why are lipids not considered polymers?
    Lipids are not made of repeating monomer units like polymers.
  • What is the function of the hydrophilic head in a phospholipid?
    It interacts with the aqueous environment inside and outside the cell.
  • How do lipids contribute to energy storage?
    Lipids store energy in their hydrocarbon chains, providing more energy per gram than carbohydrates.
  • What is the significance of cholesterol in animal cell membranes?
    Cholesterol modulates membrane fluidity and stability in animal cells.
  • What is the main function of triglycerides?
    Triglycerides store energy for long-term use in animals and plants.
  • How do phospholipids contribute to membrane fluidity?
    Their movement within the bilayer allows the membrane to remain flexible and dynamic.
  • What is the difference between a phospholipid and a triglyceride?
    A phospholipid has two fatty acid tails and a phosphate group, while a triglyceride has three fatty acid tails and no phosphate group.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane in maintaining homeostasis?
    It regulates the internal environment by controlling substance movement.
  • How do steroids differ structurally from fats and oils?
    Steroids have a four-ring structure, while fats and oils have long hydrocarbon chains.
  • What is the role of the hydrophobic tails in preventing water passage?
    They create a barrier that blocks water-soluble substances from crossing the membrane.
  • Why are phospholipids essential for life?
    They form the basic structure of cell membranes, enabling compartmentalization and life processes.
  • What is the function of the plasma membrane in communication?
    It contains proteins and carbohydrates involved in cell signaling and recognition.
  • How do lipids contribute to waterproofing in organisms?
    Waxes and certain lipids form protective, water-repellent layers.
  • What is the main difference between animal and plant energy storage lipids?
    Animals store energy as fats (solid), while plants store energy as oils (liquid).
  • What is the function of the hydrophobic core in the phospholipid bilayer?
    It acts as a barrier to most water-soluble substances.
  • How do phospholipids self-assemble in water?
    They spontaneously form bilayers with hydrophilic heads facing water and hydrophobic tails facing inward.
  • What is the role of membrane carbohydrates in immunity?
    They help cells recognize each other and distinguish self from non-self.
  • What is the function of the cell membrane in transport?
    It regulates the movement of substances into and out of the cell.
  • How do lipids differ from proteins in structure and function?
    Lipids are hydrophobic molecules mainly for energy storage and membranes, while proteins are polymers with diverse functions.
  • What is the importance of membrane fluidity for cell function?
    Fluidity allows for membrane flexibility, protein movement, and proper cell function.
  • What is the function of the hydrophilic head group in phospholipids?
    It interacts with the aqueous environment, stabilizing the membrane surface.
  • How do lipids contribute to hormone production?
    Steroid lipids serve as precursors for hormones like estrogen and testosterone.
  • What is the main function of the phospholipid bilayer?
    It forms a selective barrier that separates the cell from its environment.
  • How do membrane proteins assist in cell signaling?
    They act as receptors that transmit signals from outside to inside the cell.
  • What is the role of glycolipids in the cell membrane?
    Glycolipids are involved in cell recognition and communication.
  • Why are lipids important for insulation in animals?
    Lipids, especially fats, provide thermal insulation by storing energy and reducing heat loss.
  • What is the function of the hydrophobic region in the cell membrane?
    It prevents free passage of polar and charged molecules.