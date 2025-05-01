Lipids quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the significance of the amphipathic nature of phospholipids? The amphipathic nature allows phospholipids to form membranes that separate cellular compartments.

What is the function of the hydrophobic tails in a phospholipid bilayer? The hydrophobic tails form the interior of the bilayer, creating a barrier to water-soluble substances.

How do lipids differ from carbohydrates in solubility? Lipids are hydrophobic and insoluble in water, while carbohydrates are generally hydrophilic and soluble.

What is the role of the glycerol molecule in a phospholipid? Glycerol links the phosphate group to the fatty acid tails in a phospholipid.

Why are cell membranes described as 'mosaic'? Cell membranes are called 'mosaic' because they contain various proteins and molecules embedded in the phospholipid bilayer.

What types of molecules can freely cross the cell membrane? Small nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, can freely cross the membrane.