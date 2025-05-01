Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards
What are proteins composed of?
Proteins are composed of amino acid monomers linked together in a chain.
The four major biological macromolecules are proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids.
Proteins have directionality with an N-terminal (amino group) at one end and a C-terminal (carboxyl group) at the other.
The N-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free amino group.
The C-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free carboxyl group.
All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique R group.
Living organisms use 20 different amino acids.
The unique R group (side chain) distinguishes one amino acid from another.
Amino acids are categorized based on the properties of their R groups.
The primary structure is the sequence, type, and order of amino acids in a protein chain.
The secondary structure refers to local folding patterns such as alpha helices and beta sheets.
An alpha helix is a coiled, spiral structure formed by hydrogen bonding in the protein backbone.
A beta sheet is a zigzag or pleated structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different parts of the protein chain.
The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single protein chain.
The quaternary structure is the arrangement of multiple protein chains (subunits) into a functional protein complex.
No, not all proteins have quaternary structure; only those with multiple polypeptide chains do.
An oligopeptide is a chain of 2 to 20 amino acids.
A peptide is a chain of fewer than 50 amino acids.
A polypeptide is a chain of more than 50 amino acids.
A polypeptide is a chain of amino acids, while a protein is a functional form of one or more polypeptides.
An enzyme is a protein that catalyzes (speeds up) chemical reactions without being consumed.
A substrate is the reactant that an enzyme acts upon during a chemical reaction.
The active site is the region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and the reaction occurs.
An enzyme-substrate complex is the temporary association formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site.
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required.
No, enzymes are not consumed and can be reused for multiple reactions.
The suffix '-ase' is commonly found at the end of enzyme names.
The structure of a protein determines its function in the cell.
The primary structure dictates the folding and final shape of the protein, influencing secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures.
Proteins have structural, functional, and regulatory roles in cells.
The central carbon in an amino acid is called the alpha carbon.
The four groups are a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and an R group.
The R group (side chain) determines the chemical properties of an amino acid.
An amino acid has a central alpha carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique R group.
Amino acids are linked by peptide bonds to form protein chains.
A peptide bond is a covalent bond formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
A peptide is a short chain of amino acids, while a protein is a longer, functional chain or complex.
An oligopeptide contains at least 2 amino acids.
An oligopeptide contains up to 20 amino acids.
A polypeptide contains more than 50 amino acids.