Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

What are proteins composed of? Proteins are composed of amino acid monomers linked together in a chain.

What are the four major biological macromolecules? The four major biological macromolecules are proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids.

What is the directionality of a protein chain? Proteins have directionality with an N-terminal (amino group) at one end and a C-terminal (carboxyl group) at the other.

What does the N-terminal of a protein refer to? The N-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free amino group.

What does the C-terminal of a protein refer to? The C-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free carboxyl group.

What are the common components of all amino acids? All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique R group.