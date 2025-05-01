Skip to main content
Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

Proteins quiz #1
  • What are proteins composed of?
    Proteins are composed of amino acid monomers linked together in a chain.
  • What are the four major biological macromolecules?
    The four major biological macromolecules are proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids.
  • What is the directionality of a protein chain?
    Proteins have directionality with an N-terminal (amino group) at one end and a C-terminal (carboxyl group) at the other.
  • What does the N-terminal of a protein refer to?
    The N-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free amino group.
  • What does the C-terminal of a protein refer to?
    The C-terminal refers to the end of a protein with a free carboxyl group.
  • What are the common components of all amino acids?
    All amino acids have a central (alpha) carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique R group.
  • How many different amino acids are used in living organisms?
    Living organisms use 20 different amino acids.
  • What distinguishes one amino acid from another?
    The unique R group (side chain) distinguishes one amino acid from another.
  • How are amino acids categorized?
    Amino acids are categorized based on the properties of their R groups.
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    The primary structure is the sequence, type, and order of amino acids in a protein chain.
  • What is the secondary structure of a protein?
    The secondary structure refers to local folding patterns such as alpha helices and beta sheets.
  • What is an alpha helix?
    An alpha helix is a coiled, spiral structure formed by hydrogen bonding in the protein backbone.
  • What is a beta sheet?
    A beta sheet is a zigzag or pleated structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different parts of the protein chain.
  • What is the tertiary structure of a protein?
    The tertiary structure is the overall three-dimensional shape of a single protein chain.
  • What is the quaternary structure of a protein?
    The quaternary structure is the arrangement of multiple protein chains (subunits) into a functional protein complex.
  • Do all proteins have quaternary structure?
    No, not all proteins have quaternary structure; only those with multiple polypeptide chains do.
  • What is an oligopeptide?
    An oligopeptide is a chain of 2 to 20 amino acids.
  • What is a peptide?
    A peptide is a chain of fewer than 50 amino acids.
  • What is a polypeptide?
    A polypeptide is a chain of more than 50 amino acids.
  • What is the difference between a polypeptide and a protein?
    A polypeptide is a chain of amino acids, while a protein is a functional form of one or more polypeptides.
  • What is an enzyme?
    An enzyme is a protein that catalyzes (speeds up) chemical reactions without being consumed.
  • What is a substrate in the context of enzymes?
    A substrate is the reactant that an enzyme acts upon during a chemical reaction.
  • What is the active site of an enzyme?
    The active site is the region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and the reaction occurs.
  • What is an enzyme-substrate complex?
    An enzyme-substrate complex is the temporary association formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site.
  • How do enzymes affect chemical reactions?
    Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy required.
  • Are enzymes consumed in the reactions they catalyze?
    No, enzymes are not consumed and can be reused for multiple reactions.
  • What suffix is commonly found at the end of enzyme names?
    The suffix '-ase' is commonly found at the end of enzyme names.
  • What is the functional significance of protein structure?
    The structure of a protein determines its function in the cell.
  • How does the primary structure influence other levels of protein structure?
    The primary structure dictates the folding and final shape of the protein, influencing secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structures.
  • What is the role of proteins in cells?
    Proteins have structural, functional, and regulatory roles in cells.
  • What is the central carbon in an amino acid called?
    The central carbon in an amino acid is called the alpha carbon.
  • What are the four groups attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid?
    The four groups are a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and an R group.
  • What determines the chemical properties of an amino acid?
    The R group (side chain) determines the chemical properties of an amino acid.
  • What is the general structure of an amino acid?
    An amino acid has a central alpha carbon, a hydrogen atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique R group.
  • How are amino acids linked together in proteins?
    Amino acids are linked by peptide bonds to form protein chains.
  • What is a peptide bond?
    A peptide bond is a covalent bond formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another.
  • What is the difference between a peptide and a protein?
    A peptide is a short chain of amino acids, while a protein is a longer, functional chain or complex.
  • What is the minimum number of amino acids in an oligopeptide?
    An oligopeptide contains at least 2 amino acids.
  • What is the maximum number of amino acids in an oligopeptide?
    An oligopeptide contains up to 20 amino acids.
  • What is the minimum number of amino acids in a polypeptide?
    A polypeptide contains more than 50 amino acids.