Proteins quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the typical size range of proteins in terms of amino acids? Proteins typically range from 100 to several thousand amino acids.

What is the main difference between a polypeptide and a protein? A polypeptide is a single amino acid chain, while a protein is a functional molecule that may consist of one or more polypeptides.

What is the function of enzymes in biological systems? Enzymes catalyze and speed up chemical reactions necessary for life.

How do substrates interact with enzymes? Substrates fit into the enzyme's active site, forming an enzyme-substrate complex.

What happens to substrates during an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? Enzymes convert substrates into products during the reaction.

Can enzymes be used repeatedly? Yes, enzymes can be reused for multiple reactions because they are not consumed.