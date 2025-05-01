Proteins quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What is an apoenzyme? An apoenzyme is the protein part of an enzyme without its cofactors or prosthetic groups.

What is a cofactor? A cofactor is a non-protein molecule required for enzyme activity.

What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme? A cofactor can be inorganic or organic, while a coenzyme is specifically an organic cofactor.

What is the role of proteins in catalysis? Proteins act as enzymes to catalyze biochemical reactions.

What is the role of proteins in cell signaling? Proteins transmit and receive signals to regulate cellular activities.

What is the role of proteins in immune response? Proteins such as antibodies recognize and neutralize foreign substances.