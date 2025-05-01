Proteins quiz #3 Flashcards
What is an apoenzyme?
An apoenzyme is the protein part of an enzyme without its cofactors or prosthetic groups.What is a cofactor?
A cofactor is a non-protein molecule required for enzyme activity.What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme?
A cofactor can be inorganic or organic, while a coenzyme is specifically an organic cofactor.What is the role of proteins in catalysis?
Proteins act as enzymes to catalyze biochemical reactions.What is the role of proteins in cell signaling?
Proteins transmit and receive signals to regulate cellular activities.What is the role of proteins in immune response?
Proteins such as antibodies recognize and neutralize foreign substances.What is the role of proteins in movement?
Proteins like actin and myosin are involved in muscle contraction and cell movement.What is the role of proteins in transport?
Proteins transport molecules across membranes and within the body.What is the role of proteins in storage?
Proteins store essential molecules for later use.What is the role of proteins in structure?
Proteins provide structural support to cells and tissues.What is the role of proteins in regulation?
Proteins regulate gene expression and cellular processes.What is the role of proteins in metabolism?
Proteins act as enzymes to facilitate metabolic reactions.