Proteins quiz #3 Flashcards

Proteins quiz #3
  • What is an apoenzyme?
    An apoenzyme is the protein part of an enzyme without its cofactors or prosthetic groups.
  • What is a cofactor?
    A cofactor is a non-protein molecule required for enzyme activity.
  • What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme?
    A cofactor can be inorganic or organic, while a coenzyme is specifically an organic cofactor.
  • What is the role of proteins in catalysis?
    Proteins act as enzymes to catalyze biochemical reactions.
  • What is the role of proteins in cell signaling?
    Proteins transmit and receive signals to regulate cellular activities.
  • What is the role of proteins in immune response?
    Proteins such as antibodies recognize and neutralize foreign substances.
  • What is the role of proteins in movement?
    Proteins like actin and myosin are involved in muscle contraction and cell movement.
  • What is the role of proteins in transport?
    Proteins transport molecules across membranes and within the body.
  • What is the role of proteins in storage?
    Proteins store essential molecules for later use.
  • What is the role of proteins in structure?
    Proteins provide structural support to cells and tissues.
  • What is the role of proteins in regulation?
    Proteins regulate gene expression and cellular processes.
  • What is the role of proteins in metabolism?
    Proteins act as enzymes to facilitate metabolic reactions.