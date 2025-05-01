Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a lean protein? A lean protein is a protein source with low fat content, such as skinless chicken breast or fish.

What is a function of a protein macromolecule? Proteins function as enzymes, structural components, and transport molecules.

What is the monomer of protein? The monomer of protein is an amino acid.

