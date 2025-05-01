Back
What is a lean protein? A lean protein is a protein source with low fat content, such as skinless chicken breast or fish. What is a function of a protein macromolecule? Proteins function as enzymes, structural components, and transport molecules. What is a function of protein macromolecules? Protein macromolecules catalyze reactions, provide structure, and transport substances. What is a function of protein macromolecules? Proteins serve as enzymes, structural elements, and transporters. What is the monomer of protein? The monomer of protein is an amino acid. What are protein monomers? Protein monomers are amino acids. What is the monomer unit of a protein? The monomer unit of a protein is an amino acid. What is the monomer for a protein? The monomer for a protein is an amino acid. What is the protein monomer? The protein monomer is an amino acid. What monomer is protein? Protein is made of amino acid monomers. What type of monomer makes up protein? Amino acids are the monomers that make up protein. What is the monomer of protein? The monomer of protein is an amino acid. What are the building blocks of protein called? The building blocks of protein are called amino acids. What is a monomer for protein? A monomer for protein is an amino acid. What element makes protein different from carbohydrate and fat? Proteins contain nitrogen, which distinguishes them from carbohydrates and fats. What are the building blocks of protein called? The building blocks of protein are called amino acids. What is the most abundant plasma protein? Albumin is the most abundant plasma protein. What is the function of a structural protein? Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues. What are the building blocks of protein? The building blocks of protein are amino acids. What are the monomers for protein? The monomers for protein are amino acids. What monomer is protein made of? Protein is made of amino acid monomers. What are the monomers of protein? The monomers of protein are amino acids. What is the AMDR for protein? The Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein is typically 10-35% of total daily calories. What is the RDA for protein? The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults. What is an incomplete protein? An incomplete protein lacks one or more essential amino acids. What is protein monomer? Protein monomer is an amino acid. How many calories are in a gram of protein? There are 4 calories in a gram of protein. How many calories is 1 gram of protein? 1 gram of protein provides 4 calories. How many calories is one gram of protein? One gram of protein provides 4 calories. How many calories are in 1 g of protein? There are 4 calories in 1 gram of protein. How many calories is a gram of protein? A gram of protein provides 4 calories. How many calories are in a gram of protein? There are 4 calories in a gram of protein. How many amino acids are there in proteins? There are 20 different amino acids in proteins. How many calories per gram of protein? There are 4 calories per gram of protein. Amino acid is to protein as what is to nucleic acid? Amino acid is to protein as nucleotide is to nucleic acid. Are bread and potatoes a good source of protein? Bread and potatoes are not considered good sources of protein; they are primarily sources of carbohydrates. Viruses are ________ inside a protein shell. Viruses are enclosed inside a protein shell. What is the monomer that makes up an enzyme? The monomer that makes up an enzyme is an amino acid. Which structure is not made of protein? Structures such as cellulose cell walls are not made of protein. How much protein is in breast milk? Breast milk contains protein, but the exact amount varies; it is a source of high-quality protein for infants.
Proteins quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40