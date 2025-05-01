Skip to main content
Proteins quiz #4

  • What is a lean protein?
    A lean protein is a protein source with low fat content, such as skinless chicken breast or fish.
  • What is a function of a protein macromolecule?
    Proteins function as enzymes, structural components, and transport molecules.
  • What is the monomer of protein?
    The monomer of protein is an amino acid.
  • What are the building blocks of protein called?
    The building blocks of protein are called amino acids.
  • What element makes protein different from carbohydrate and fat?
    Proteins contain nitrogen, which distinguishes them from carbohydrates and fats.
  • What is the most abundant plasma protein?
    Albumin is the most abundant plasma protein.
  • What is the function of a structural protein?
    Structural proteins provide support and shape to cells and tissues.
  • What are the building blocks of protein?
    The building blocks of protein are amino acids.
  • What is the AMDR for protein?
    The Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range (AMDR) for protein is typically 10-35% of total daily calories.
  • What is the RDA for protein?
    The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults.
  • What is an incomplete protein?
    An incomplete protein lacks one or more essential amino acids.
  • How many calories are in a gram of protein?
    There are 4 calories in a gram of protein.
  • How many amino acids are there in proteins?
    There are 20 different amino acids in proteins.
  • Amino acid is to protein as what is to nucleic acid?
    Amino acid is to protein as nucleotide is to nucleic acid.
  • Are bread and potatoes a good source of protein?
    Bread and potatoes are not considered good sources of protein; they are primarily sources of carbohydrates.
  • Viruses are ________ inside a protein shell.
    Viruses are enclosed inside a protein shell.
  • What is the monomer that makes up an enzyme?
    The monomer that makes up an enzyme is an amino acid.
  • Which structure is not made of protein?
    Structures such as cellulose cell walls are not made of protein.
  • How much protein is in breast milk?
    Breast milk contains protein, but the exact amount varies; it is a source of high-quality protein for infants.