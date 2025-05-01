Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a complementary protein? Rice and beans together provide a complementary protein.

How do you calculate the RDA for protein for a person weighing 50 kg? Multiply body weight in kilograms by 0.8 grams to get the RDA for protein. For 50 kg: 50 x 0.8 = 40 grams per day.

What is the function of the protein melanin? Melanin is a pigment protein that provides color to skin, hair, and eyes and protects against UV radiation.

What range reflects the RDA for protein? The RDA for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults.

What does the N-terminal of a protein refer to? The N-terminal refers to the end of a protein chain with a free amino group containing nitrogen. It is chemically distinct from the C-terminal end, which has a carboxyl group.

How are amino acids grouped together in biochemistry? Amino acids are grouped based on the properties of their unique R groups. These properties influence how amino acids interact and contribute to protein structure.