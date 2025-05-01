Back
What is an example of a complementary protein? Rice and beans together provide a complementary protein. How do you calculate the RDA for protein for a person weighing 50 kg? Multiply body weight in kilograms by 0.8 grams to get the RDA for protein. For 50 kg: 50 x 0.8 = 40 grams per day. What is the function of the protein melanin? Melanin is a pigment protein that provides color to skin, hair, and eyes and protects against UV radiation. What range reflects the RDA for protein? The RDA for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for adults. What does the N-terminal of a protein refer to? The N-terminal refers to the end of a protein chain with a free amino group containing nitrogen. It is chemically distinct from the C-terminal end, which has a carboxyl group. How are amino acids grouped together in biochemistry? Amino acids are grouped based on the properties of their unique R groups. These properties influence how amino acids interact and contribute to protein structure. What structural feature distinguishes tertiary protein structure from secondary structure? Tertiary structure refers to the overall three-dimensional shape of a protein, including interactions between alpha helices and beta sheets. Secondary structure only involves the formation of alpha helices and beta pleated sheets. What is the main difference between a polypeptide and a protein? A polypeptide is simply a chain of amino acids, while a protein is a polypeptide in its functional form. Proteins can contain one or more polypeptide chains and perform biological functions. What happens to substrates when they bind to an enzyme's active site? Substrates fit perfectly into the enzyme's active site, forming an enzyme-substrate complex. The enzyme then converts the substrates into products without being consumed. What suffix is commonly found in the names of enzymes? Enzyme names typically end with the suffix 'ase.' For example, peptidase is an enzyme that breaks down peptides.
Proteins quiz #5
