What type of molecule does the enzyme amylase digest? Amylase digests carbohydrates, specifically polysaccharides such as starch.

Which protein source is likely to contain lactose? Protein sources derived from milk, such as whey and casein, are likely to contain lactose, since lactose is a carbohydrate found in milk.

Amylase is a digestive enzyme that breaks down which class of biomolecules? Amylase is a digestive enzyme that breaks down carbohydrates, particularly polysaccharides like starch.

What is the substrate that amylase acts upon during digestion? Amylase acts upon polysaccharides, such as starch, breaking them down into smaller carbohydrate units.

Amylase is an enzyme that is only able to digest which type of biological molecule? Amylase is only able to digest carbohydrates, specifically polysaccharides.

Which type of nutrient requires the enzyme amylase for digestion? Carbohydrates, especially polysaccharides like starch, require the enzyme amylase for digestion.