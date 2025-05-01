Characteristics of Life quiz #1 Flashcards
Characteristics of Life quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What are the eight characteristics that distinguish living organisms from non-living things?
The eight characteristics are: composed of cells, have order, respond to stimuli, maintain homeostasis, can reproduce, have a dynamic metabolism, possess heredity, and can evolve.Why are viruses not considered living organisms according to the characteristics of life?
Viruses are not considered living because they lack being composed of cells, cannot respond to stimuli, cannot reproduce independently, and do not have a dynamic metabolism.What does it mean for living organisms to maintain homeostasis?
Maintaining homeostasis means organisms can regulate their internal environment to remain stable despite changes in external conditions.How do living organisms demonstrate order?
Living organisms demonstrate order by assembling smaller, simpler molecules into larger, more complex structures in a non-random, organized manner.What is the role of heredity in living organisms?
Heredity allows living organisms to pass genetic information (DNA) from one generation to the next.How do living organisms respond to stimuli?
Living organisms can detect and react to environmental triggers, such as light, temperature, or chemicals.What is meant by a dynamic metabolism in living organisms?
A dynamic metabolism refers to the sum of all chemical reactions in an organism, which can adapt and change based on environmental conditions.How does the ability to evolve benefit living organisms?
The ability to evolve allows populations of organisms to adapt to changing environments over time, improving survival and fitness.What is the biological hierarchy of organization in living organisms?
The biological hierarchy includes, from largest to smallest: organism, organ system, organ, tissue, cell, organelle, macromolecule, molecule, and atom.What is the biochemical unity of life and what does it suggest about living organisms?
The biochemical unity of life refers to the similarity in atomic and molecular structures among all living things, supporting the idea of a common universal ancestor.