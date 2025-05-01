Functional Groups quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What are functional groups, and why are they important in biomolecules? Functional groups are specific reactive portions of biomolecules that branch off a carbon backbone. They are important because they determine the chemical reactivity and properties of biomolecules.

List the seven common functional groups found in biomolecules and provide a brief description of each. The seven common functional groups are: methyl (CH3), hydroxyl (OH), sulfhydryl (SH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (COOH), amino (NH2), and phosphate (PO4). Each group has distinct atoms and confers specific chemical properties.

What is the difference between an ether and an ester linkage? An ether linkage consists of an oxygen atom connecting two carbon atoms (R-O-R), while an ester linkage has a carbonyl group adjacent to an oxygen atom connecting two groups (R-COO-R).

Which functional groups are characteristic of amino acids and proteins? Amino acids and proteins are characterized by the presence of amino (NH2) and carboxyl (COOH) groups.

What functional group is abundant in carbohydrates, and what property does it confer? Carbohydrates are abundant in hydroxyl (OH) groups, which make them polyalcohols and contribute to their solubility in water.

Which functional group is commonly found at the end of fatty acid chains in lipids? The methyl (CH3) group is commonly found at the end of fatty acid chains in lipids.