Functional Groups quiz #1 Flashcards

What are functional groups, and why are they important in biomolecules?
Functional groups are specific reactive portions of biomolecules that branch off a carbon backbone. They are important because they determine the chemical reactivity and properties of biomolecules.
List the seven common functional groups found in biomolecules and provide a brief description of each.
The seven common functional groups are: methyl (CH3), hydroxyl (OH), sulfhydryl (SH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (COOH), amino (NH2), and phosphate (PO4). Each group has distinct atoms and confers specific chemical properties.
What is the difference between an ether and an ester linkage?
An ether linkage consists of an oxygen atom connecting two carbon atoms (R-O-R), while an ester linkage has a carbonyl group adjacent to an oxygen atom connecting two groups (R-COO-R).
Which functional groups are characteristic of amino acids and proteins?
Amino acids and proteins are characterized by the presence of amino (NH2) and carboxyl (COOH) groups.
What functional group is abundant in carbohydrates, and what property does it confer?
Carbohydrates are abundant in hydroxyl (OH) groups, which make them polyalcohols and contribute to their solubility in water.
Which functional group is commonly found at the end of fatty acid chains in lipids?
The methyl (CH3) group is commonly found at the end of fatty acid chains in lipids.
Describe the structure and significance of a phosphodiester linkage.
A phosphodiester linkage consists of a phosphate group connecting two alcohol groups via ester bonds. It is significant because it links nucleotides together in nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
What are the six major elements that make up 97% of the mass of living organisms, and what mnemonic helps remember them?
The six major elements are carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur. The mnemonic 'CHNOPS' helps remember them.
Name five essential trace ions in living organisms and provide a food source for each.
The five essential trace ions are sodium (salt), chlorine (salt), potassium (bananas), calcium (milk), and magnesium (dark chocolate).
What is the difference between a carboxyl group and an amide linkage?
A carboxyl group consists of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group (COOH), while an amide linkage has a carbonyl group bonded to a nitrogen atom (CONH), commonly found in proteins.
Which functional group is present in alcohols, and how is it represented?
The hydroxyl group (OH) is present in alcohols and is represented as an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
Why are trace elements important in biology despite making up only 3% of the mass of living organisms?
Trace elements are important because they play essential biological roles, such as acting as cofactors in enzymes and maintaining cellular functions.