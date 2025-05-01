Chemical Bonds quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between intramolecular and intermolecular chemical bonds? Intramolecular bonds exist within a molecule, holding atoms together (such as ionic and covalent bonds), while intermolecular bonds occur between different molecules (such as hydrogen bonds, dipole-dipole interactions, and van der Waals forces).

How do ionic, polar covalent, and nonpolar covalent bonds differ in terms of electron sharing and electronegativity? Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons between atoms with large electronegativity differences; polar covalent bonds involve unequal sharing of electrons between atoms with moderate electronegativity differences; nonpolar covalent bonds involve equal sharing of electrons between atoms with similar or identical electronegativities.

What determines whether a covalent bond is polar or nonpolar, and how does this relate to molecular polarity? The difference in electronegativity between bonded atoms determines if a covalent bond is polar (unequal sharing) or nonpolar (equal sharing). Molecular polarity also depends on the shape of the molecule and the direction of bond dipoles.

Describe the three main types of non-covalent intermolecular forces and provide an example of each. Hydrogen bonds occur between hydrogen and electronegative atoms (e.g., between water molecules); dipole-dipole interactions occur between polar molecules (e.g., between carbonyl groups); van der Waals forces are weak attractions present between all molecules, including nonpolar ones (e.g., between hydrogen gas molecules).

