Where does the Krebs cycle take place within a eukaryotic cell? The Krebs cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix. What is the primary waste product of aerobic metabolism during the citric acid cycle? The primary waste product is carbon dioxide (CO2). In which cellular compartment does the Krebs cycle occur? The Krebs cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix. Within which part of the cell does the Krebs cycle take place? The Krebs cycle takes place within the mitochondrial matrix. The Krebs cycle takes place in which cellular location? It takes place in the mitochondrial matrix. Where does the Krebs cycle occur in eukaryotic cells? It occurs in the mitochondrial matrix. How many ATP (or GTP) molecules are produced per turn of the Krebs cycle? One ATP (or GTP) is produced per turn of the Krebs cycle. How much ATP is generated by the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA input? One ATP (or GTP) is generated per acetyl CoA input. The Krebs or citric acid cycle takes place in which part of the cell? It takes place in the mitochondrial matrix. Where does the Krebs cycle take place in the cell? The Krebs cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix. What are the products of the Krebs cycle per molecule of glucose? Per glucose, the Krebs cycle produces 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, 2 ATP (or GTP), and 4 CO2. Where is the Krebs cycle located within the cell? It is located in the mitochondrial matrix. How much ATP does the Krebs cycle produce per acetyl CoA? One ATP (or GTP) is produced per acetyl CoA. In which metabolic pathway is the most NADH generated? The citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) generates the most NADH per acetyl CoA. Which part of cellular respiration produces the most NADH? The citric acid cycle produces the most NADH. Which is a product of the Krebs cycle? Products include NADH, FADH2, ATP (or GTP), and CO2. What are the end products of the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? The end products per acetyl CoA are 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2. What is the main purpose of the Krebs cycle in cellular metabolism? The main purpose is to generate high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) and ATP (or GTP) for use in the electron transport chain. What are the products generated by the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? Per acetyl CoA, the Krebs cycle produces 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2. What is the function of the Krebs cycle in metabolism? Its function is to oxidize acetyl CoA to CO2 and generate NADH, FADH2, and ATP (or GTP). What is the end product of the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? The end products are 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2. Name two products of the Krebs cycle. Two products are NADH and FADH2. What does the Krebs cycle produce per acetyl CoA? It produces 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2. What is the role of the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration? The Krebs cycle generates electron carriers (NADH, FADH2) and ATP (or GTP) for energy production. Which molecule is not produced in the Krebs cycle? Oxygen (O2) is not produced in the Krebs cycle. What are the products of the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA input? The products are 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2. How many FADH2 molecules are produced per turn of the citric acid cycle? One FADH2 is produced per turn of the citric acid cycle. How much ATP is produced in the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? One ATP (or GTP) is produced per acetyl CoA. How many turns of the Krebs cycle occur per molecule of glucose? Two turns occur per molecule of glucose. How many FADH2 molecules are produced in the Krebs cycle per glucose? Two FADH2 molecules are produced per glucose. How many ATP molecules does the Krebs cycle produce per glucose? Two ATP (or GTP) molecules are produced per glucose. How many ATP are produced in the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? One ATP (or GTP) is produced per acetyl CoA. How many NADH molecules are produced in the citric acid cycle per acetyl CoA? Three NADH molecules are produced per acetyl CoA. How much NADH is produced in the citric acid cycle per glucose? Six NADH molecules are produced per glucose. How many ATP are produced in the Krebs cycle per glucose? Two ATP (or GTP) are produced per glucose. What is the main function of the Krebs cycle? Its main function is to generate NADH and FADH2 for the electron transport chain and produce ATP (or GTP). How many FADH2 molecules are produced in the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA? One FADH2 is produced per acetyl CoA. What is the waste product of the Krebs cycle? The waste product is carbon dioxide (CO2). Why is the Krebs cycle considered a cycle? It is considered a cycle because it regenerates its starting molecule, oxaloacetate, at the end of each turn. Where do the TCA cycle reactions occur in the cell? They occur in the mitochondrial matrix.
Citric Acid Cycle 1 quiz
