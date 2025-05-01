Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where does the Krebs cycle take place within a eukaryotic cell? The Krebs cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix.

What is the primary waste product of aerobic metabolism during the citric acid cycle? The primary waste product is carbon dioxide (CO2).

