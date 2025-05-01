Skip to main content
Citric Acid Cycle 1 quiz #1

  • Where does the Krebs cycle take place within a eukaryotic cell?
    The Krebs cycle takes place in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • What is the primary waste product of aerobic metabolism during the citric acid cycle?
    The primary waste product is carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • How many ATP (or GTP) molecules are produced per turn of the Krebs cycle?
    One ATP (or GTP) is produced per turn of the Krebs cycle.
  • What are the products of the Krebs cycle per molecule of glucose?
    Per glucose, the Krebs cycle produces 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, 2 ATP (or GTP), and 4 CO2.
  • In which metabolic pathway is the most NADH generated?
    The citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) generates the most NADH per acetyl CoA.
  • Which part of cellular respiration produces the most NADH?
    The citric acid cycle produces the most NADH.
  • Which is a product of the Krebs cycle?
    Products include NADH, FADH2, ATP (or GTP), and CO2.
  • What are the end products of the Krebs cycle per acetyl CoA?
    The end products per acetyl CoA are 3 NADH, 1 FADH2, 1 ATP (or GTP), and 2 CO2.
  • What is the main purpose of the Krebs cycle in cellular metabolism?
    The main purpose is to generate high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) and ATP (or GTP) for use in the electron transport chain.
  • What is the function of the Krebs cycle in metabolism?
    Its function is to oxidize acetyl CoA to CO2 and generate NADH, FADH2, and ATP (or GTP).
  • Name two products of the Krebs cycle.
    Two products are NADH and FADH2.
  • What is the role of the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration?
    The Krebs cycle generates electron carriers (NADH, FADH2) and ATP (or GTP) for energy production.
  • Which molecule is not produced in the Krebs cycle?
    Oxygen (O2) is not produced in the Krebs cycle.
  • How many FADH2 molecules are produced per turn of the citric acid cycle?
    One FADH2 is produced per turn of the citric acid cycle.
  • How many turns of the Krebs cycle occur per molecule of glucose?
    Two turns occur per molecule of glucose.
  • How many FADH2 molecules are produced in the Krebs cycle per glucose?
    Two FADH2 molecules are produced per glucose.
  • How many ATP molecules does the Krebs cycle produce per glucose?
    Two ATP (or GTP) molecules are produced per glucose.
  • How many NADH molecules are produced in the citric acid cycle per acetyl CoA?
    Three NADH molecules are produced per acetyl CoA.
  • How much NADH is produced in the citric acid cycle per glucose?
    Six NADH molecules are produced per glucose.
  • What is the main function of the Krebs cycle?
    Its main function is to generate NADH and FADH2 for the electron transport chain and produce ATP (or GTP).
  • What is the waste product of the Krebs cycle?
    The waste product is carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • Why is the Krebs cycle considered a cycle?
    It is considered a cycle because it regenerates its starting molecule, oxaloacetate, at the end of each turn.
