Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where does the Krebs cycle occur in eukaryotic cells? It occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.

Why is the Krebs cycle called a cycle? It is called a cycle because the final product, oxaloacetate, is regenerated and used to start the next turn.

Where do the TCA cycle reactions take place within the cell? They take place in the mitochondrial matrix.

How many NADH molecules are produced per turn of the citric acid cycle for each acetyl CoA input? Three NADH molecules are produced per turn of the cycle for each acetyl CoA. These NADH molecules are later used in the electron transport chain.

What is the significance of succinate's symmetry in the citric acid cycle? Succinate's symmetry causes its carbons to have a random orientation in the enzyme's active site. This affects how labeled carbons are tracked through subsequent cycles.

Which steps of the citric acid cycle are considered the major drivers due to their negative delta G values? Steps 1, 3, and 4 are the major drivers of the citric acid cycle because they have negative delta G values. These steps push the cycle forward consistently.