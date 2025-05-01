Cofactor quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a cofactor, and how do cofactors influence enzyme activity? A cofactor is a non-protein component required by some enzymes for catalytic activity. Cofactors can be organic molecules (coenzymes) or metal ions, and they are essential for the enzyme's function, often binding to the active site and enabling or enhancing catalysis.

Differentiate between an apoenzyme and a holoenzyme. An apoenzyme is the inactive form of an enzyme that lacks its required cofactor, while a holoenzyme is the active form of the enzyme with its cofactor bound.

Describe the two main categories of cofactors and provide examples of each. The two main categories of cofactors are coenzymes (organic molecules derived from vitamins, such as ATP and NADH) and metal ions (such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and calcium).

Explain the difference between prosthetic groups and cosubstrates as types of coenzymes. Prosthetic groups are tightly or covalently bound coenzymes that remain attached to the enzyme, while cosubstrates are loosely bound, recyclable coenzymes that temporarily associate with the enzyme during the reaction.

