Denaturation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is denaturation in the context of protein structure? Denaturation is the process that disrupts a protein's secondary and tertiary structures, causing a loss of function while leaving the primary amino acid sequence intact.

Which levels of protein structure are affected by denaturation, and which remain unchanged? Denaturation affects the secondary and tertiary structures but does not alter the primary structure (the amino acid sequence).

What are some common factors that can cause protein denaturation? Common factors include changes in temperature, pH, radiation, and the addition of chemical reagents such as urea and beta mercaptoethanol.

How does urea cause protein denaturation? Urea acts as a chaotropic agent that disrupts non-covalent interactions, particularly by interfering with the hydrogen bonding network, leading to the loss of secondary and tertiary structure.

What is the specific effect of beta mercaptoethanol on protein structure? Beta mercaptoethanol cleaves disulfide bonds (covalent interactions between cysteine residues) through a redox reaction, disrupting the protein's tertiary structure.

Does denaturation affect a protein's primary structure? Explain. No, denaturation does not affect the primary structure; the amino acid sequence remains unchanged.