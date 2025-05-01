Enzyme Kinetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is enzyme kinetics and which key factors influence the rate of enzyme-catalyzed reactions? Enzyme kinetics is the study of the rate (velocity, v) of enzyme-catalyzed reactions. Key factors influencing the rate include temperature, substrate concentration, and the presence of catalysts (enzymes).

Why is increasing temperature not the preferred method for cells to increase reaction rates? Increasing temperature can raise reaction rates but also increases the rates of all reactions non-specifically and can lead to protein denaturation, which can damage or kill cells.

How does substrate concentration affect the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction, and what limitation does this method have? Increasing substrate concentration increases the reaction rate, but to achieve a significant rate increase, very high substrate levels are needed, which can cause overcrowding in the cell and is energetically costly.

Why do cells primarily use enzymes as catalysts to increase reaction rates? Cells use enzymes because small amounts can greatly increase reaction rates, allowing for efficient and specific control of biochemical reactions without the drawbacks of high temperature or substrate concentration.

Why is the total substrate concentration considered equal to the free substrate concentration in typical enzyme kinetics experiments? In laboratory conditions, the substrate concentration is much greater than the enzyme concentration, so the amount of substrate bound in the enzyme-substrate complex is negligible, making total and free substrate concentrations effectively equal.

