Enzymes quiz #1 Flashcards

What are enzymes and what is their primary function in biochemical reactions? Enzymes are primarily globular proteins that catalyze chemical reactions by speeding up the rate at which equilibrium is reached without being consumed in the process.

What is the active site of an enzyme? The active site is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and the chemical reaction is catalyzed.

What is an enzyme-substrate complex? An enzyme-substrate complex is a temporary structure formed when a substrate binds to the active site of an enzyme.

Do enzymes convert all substrate into product in a reaction? No, enzymes do not convert all substrate into product; they help the reaction reach equilibrium faster, where both substrate and product are present.

How do enzymes affect the energy of activation in a chemical reaction? Enzymes lower the energy of activation, making it easier for the reaction to proceed and increasing the reaction rate.

Do enzymes alter the thermodynamic favorability (ΔG) of a reaction? No, enzymes do not change the thermodynamic favorability (ΔG) of a reaction.