Enzymes quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between the substrate and the product in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? The substrate is the molecule that binds to the enzyme and is converted into the product during the reaction.

How does the presence of an enzyme affect the reaction progress over time? The presence of an enzyme increases the rate at which substrate is converted to product, allowing equilibrium to be reached more quickly.

What is meant by the term 'enzyme catalysis'? Enzyme catalysis refers to the acceleration of a chemical reaction by an enzyme.

Why do enzymes not affect the equilibrium constant of a reaction? Because enzymes only lower the activation energy and do not change the relative energies of reactants and products.

What is the effect of an enzyme on the rate of the reverse reaction? Enzymes can also increase the rate of the reverse reaction, helping the system reach equilibrium faster.

What is the importance of enzyme specificity? Enzyme specificity ensures that enzymes catalyze only particular reactions, contributing to the regulation and efficiency of metabolic pathways.