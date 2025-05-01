Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

What does the enzyme amylase break down? Amylase breaks down starches into simpler carbohydrates such as sugars.

Can an enzyme be reused with a new substrate? Yes, enzymes can be reused with new substrates because they are not consumed in the reaction.

How many times can an enzyme be used in biochemical reactions? An enzyme can be used multiple times, as it is not consumed or permanently changed during reactions.

Which liver enzyme is primarily responsible for metabolizing alcohol? The liver enzyme primarily responsible for metabolizing alcohol is alcohol dehydrogenase.

Which enzyme breaks down starches into simple carbohydrates? Amylase is the enzyme that breaks down starches into simple carbohydrates.

How many times can an enzyme be used? An enzyme can be used repeatedly, as it is not consumed in the reaction.