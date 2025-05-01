Essential Amino Acids quiz #1 Flashcards
Essential Amino Acids quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/34
What is the definition of an essential amino acid in biochemistry?
An essential amino acid is one that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through the diet.How do nonessential amino acids differ from essential amino acids?
Nonessential amino acids can be synthesized by the organism and do not need to be obtained from the diet.How many essential amino acids are required in the human diet?
Humans require nine essential amino acids in their diet.Why is arginine sometimes considered an essential amino acid?
Arginine is sometimes considered essential because its synthesis in humans is limited and much of it is broken down, so dietary intake may be necessary.List three examples of essential amino acids.
Three essential amino acids are tryptophan, threonine, and valine.Why are all amino acids considered essential for survival, even though only some are classified as 'essential' in biochemistry?
All amino acids are needed for protein synthesis and survival, but only those that cannot be synthesized by the organism are classified as 'essential' in biochemistry.What is the main criterion for an amino acid to be classified as nonessential?
An amino acid is classified as nonessential if the organism can synthesize it internally.What mnemonic can help remember the essential amino acids, and what does it stand for?
The mnemonic 'Try This VIP MOL' stands for Tryptophan, Threonine, Valine, Isoleucine, Phenylalanine, Methionine, and the two L's for Leucine and Lysine.Which amino acid does the 'P' in the mnemonic 'VIP' represent?
The 'P' in 'VIP' represents phenylalanine.Why is proline not included in the list of essential amino acids?
Proline is not included because it can be synthesized by the human body and is therefore nonessential.What is the significance of dietary intake of essential amino acids?
Dietary intake of essential amino acids is necessary because the body cannot synthesize them.How does the mnemonic 'I let MLK trip his favorite video character' help in memorizing essential amino acids?
This mnemonic uses the initials of essential amino acids (Isoleucine, Leucine, Methionine, Lysine, Tryptophan, etc.) to create a memorable phrase.What happens if an essential amino acid is missing from the diet?
If an essential amino acid is missing, the body cannot synthesize certain proteins, which can impair health.Which essential amino acid is represented by 'T' in the mnemonic 'Try This'?
The 'T' represents threonine.Is alanine an essential or nonessential amino acid, and why?
Alanine is a nonessential amino acid because it can be synthesized by the body.Why might a professor list arginine as essential in some cases?
A professor might list arginine as essential because its synthesis is limited and dietary intake may be required, especially in certain physiological conditions.What role do essential amino acids play in protein synthesis?
Essential amino acids are required building blocks for protein synthesis and must be supplied by the diet.Name two mnemonics mentioned for memorizing essential amino acids.
Two mnemonics are 'Try This VIP MOL' and 'I let MLK trip his favorite video character.'Which essential amino acid is represented by 'F' in the mnemonic 'favorite video character'?
'F' stands for phenylalanine.What is the consequence of not consuming enough essential amino acids?
Not consuming enough essential amino acids can lead to incomplete protein synthesis and health problems.How can mnemonics aid in learning the essential amino acids?
Mnemonics create memorable phrases or patterns that help recall the names of essential amino acids.Which amino acids are represented by the two 'L's in the mnemonic 'VIP MOL'?
The two 'L's represent leucine and lysine.Is histidine considered an essential amino acid for humans?
Yes, histidine is considered an essential amino acid for humans.What is the difference between the everyday and biochemical use of the word 'essential'?
In everyday use, 'essential' means absolutely required, but in biochemistry, it refers specifically to nutrients that must be obtained from the diet.Why is it important to distinguish between essential and nonessential amino acids in nutrition?
It is important because only essential amino acids must be supplied by the diet to meet the body's needs.Which essential amino acid is abbreviated as 'M' in the mnemonic 'VIP MOL'?
'M' stands for methionine.Can mammals synthesize all amino acids required for protein synthesis?
No, mammals cannot synthesize all amino acids; they must obtain essential amino acids from their diet.What is the role of dietary protein in providing essential amino acids?
Dietary protein supplies the essential amino acids that the body cannot synthesize.How does the breakdown of arginine affect its classification as essential or nonessential?
Much of synthesized arginine is broken down into urea, making dietary intake necessary in some cases.Which essential amino acid is represented by 'I' in the mnemonic 'VIP'?
'I' stands for isoleucine.What is the function of threonine in the body?
Threonine is an essential amino acid required for protein synthesis and various metabolic processes.Why is it important for students to memorize the list of essential amino acids?
Memorizing the list helps students understand dietary requirements and protein synthesis.Which essential amino acid is represented by 'V' in the mnemonic 'VIP'?
'V' stands for valine.What is the significance of the phrase 'must be consumed in the diet' regarding essential amino acids?
It means the body cannot make these amino acids and relies on dietary sources to obtain them.