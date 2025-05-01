Essential Amino Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

What is the definition of an essential amino acid in biochemistry? An essential amino acid is one that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained through the diet.

How do nonessential amino acids differ from essential amino acids? Nonessential amino acids can be synthesized by the organism and do not need to be obtained from the diet.

How many essential amino acids are required in the human diet? Humans require nine essential amino acids in their diet.

Why is arginine sometimes considered an essential amino acid? Arginine is sometimes considered essential because its synthesis in humans is limited and much of it is broken down, so dietary intake may be necessary.

List three examples of essential amino acids. Three essential amino acids are tryptophan, threonine, and valine.

Why are all amino acids considered essential for survival, even though only some are classified as 'essential' in biochemistry? All amino acids are needed for protein synthesis and survival, but only those that cannot be synthesized by the organism are classified as 'essential' in biochemistry.