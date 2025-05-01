Back
List three examples of essential amino acids for humans. Three examples of essential amino acids for humans are tryptophan, threonine, and valine. How are essential and nonessential amino acids distinguished? Essential amino acids must be obtained from the diet because the organism cannot synthesize them, while nonessential amino acids can be produced by the organism. What type of protein do foods from plant sources usually provide? Foods from plant sources usually provide incomplete proteins. What mnemonic can help remember the essential amino acids? A mnemonic such as 'Try This VIP MOL' can help remember the essential amino acids: tryptophan, threonine, histidine, valine, isoleucine, phenylalanine, methionine, leucine, and lysine. Why is the term 'essential' used differently by biochemists compared to everyday language? Biochemists use 'essential' to mean amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained from the diet. In everyday language, 'essential' simply means absolutely required for survival. What is the controversy regarding the classification of arginine as an essential amino acid? Arginine is sometimes considered essential because although humans can synthesize it, much of it is broken down into urea and not available for protein synthesis. Therefore, dietary intake of arginine may be necessary in some cases. How does the mnemonic 'Try This VIP MOL' help in memorizing essential amino acids? Each part of the mnemonic corresponds to the first letter of an essential amino acid, such as 'Try' for tryptophan and 'VIP' for valine, isoleucine, and phenylalanine. It helps students recall the nine essential amino acids required in the human diet. What mistake should students avoid when using the mnemonic 'Try This VIP MOL'? Students should remember that the 'P' in 'VIP' stands for phenylalanine, not proline, because proline is not an essential amino acid. Misinterpreting the mnemonic could lead to incorrect answers on exams. Why might a professor list arginine as an essential amino acid on an exam? Because arginine's synthesis in humans is limited and much is converted to urea, some professors consider it essential for dietary intake. It's important to check how your course defines essential amino acids. What creative mnemonic involving Martin Luther King was described for memorizing essential amino acids? A mnemonic story involves Martin Luther King tripping his favorite video character in a dream, with each part representing an essential amino acid. This imaginative approach helps students remember the list in a memorable way.
Essential Amino Acids quiz #2
