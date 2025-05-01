Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

List three examples of essential amino acids for humans. Three examples of essential amino acids for humans are tryptophan, threonine, and valine.

How are essential and nonessential amino acids distinguished? Essential amino acids must be obtained from the diet because the organism cannot synthesize them, while nonessential amino acids can be produced by the organism.

What type of protein do foods from plant sources usually provide? Foods from plant sources usually provide incomplete proteins.

What mnemonic can help remember the essential amino acids? A mnemonic such as 'Try This VIP MOL' can help remember the essential amino acids: tryptophan, threonine, histidine, valine, isoleucine, phenylalanine, methionine, leucine, and lysine.

Why is the term 'essential' used differently by biochemists compared to everyday language? Biochemists use 'essential' to mean amino acids that cannot be synthesized by the organism and must be obtained from the diet. In everyday language, 'essential' simply means absolutely required for survival.

What is the controversy regarding the classification of arginine as an essential amino acid? Arginine is sometimes considered essential because although humans can synthesize it, much of it is broken down into urea and not available for protein synthesis. Therefore, dietary intake of arginine may be necessary in some cases.