How does a resting muscle primarily generate ATP for energy? A resting muscle generates most of its ATP by oxidizing fatty acids through the process of beta oxidation, which occurs in the mitochondrial matrix and produces Acetyl CoA for the citric acid cycle.

Which metabolic pathway utilizes fat reserves to produce ATP in cells? Fat reserves are used to produce ATP through the beta oxidation pathway, where fatty acids are broken down into Acetyl CoA, which then enters the citric acid cycle for energy production.

What is the role of carnitine in fatty acid oxidation? Carnitine acts as a shuttle to transport fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix. It is not consumed in the process but cycles between the cytosol and matrix.

Which enzyme attaches carnitine to fatty acyl CoA for mitochondrial transport? Carnitine acyltransferase 1 (CAT1) attaches carnitine to fatty acyl CoA. This forms acylcarnitine, which can be transported into the mitochondrial matrix.

What is the energy cost of activating a fatty acid for beta oxidation? Activating a fatty acid to fatty acyl CoA costs 2 ATP equivalents. This is because one ATP is used and both acid anhydride bonds are broken.

During the first step of beta oxidation, which molecule is reduced and what is formed? FAD is reduced to FADH2 during the first step of beta oxidation. A trans double bond is introduced into the fatty acyl CoA.