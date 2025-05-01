Fatty Acids quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the general structure of a fatty acid?
A fatty acid consists of a hydrocarbon chain with a terminal carboxylic acid group.How are fatty acids classified based on their hydrocarbon chains?
Fatty acids are classified as saturated (no double bonds) or unsaturated (one or more double bonds).What distinguishes a saturated fatty acid from an unsaturated fatty acid?
Saturated fatty acids have only carbon-carbon single bonds, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds.What effect do double bonds have on the structure of unsaturated fatty acids?
Double bonds, usually in the cis conformation, create kinks in the hydrocarbon chain of unsaturated fatty acids.How does the presence of double bonds affect the melting point of fatty acids?
The presence of double bonds lowers the melting point of fatty acids.How does chain length influence the melting point of fatty acids?
Longer hydrocarbon chains increase the melting point of fatty acids.Why are saturated fats typically solid at room temperature?
Saturated fats are solid at room temperature because their straight chains pack tightly, increasing hydrophobic interactions and melting point.Why are unsaturated fats usually liquid at room temperature?
Unsaturated fats are liquid at room temperature because kinks from double bonds prevent tight packing, lowering the melting point.What is the carboxyl carbon in a fatty acid?
The carboxyl carbon is the carbon atom in the carboxylic acid group at the end of the fatty acid chain.What is the alpha carbon in a fatty acid?
The alpha carbon is the carbon atom adjacent to the carboxyl carbon in a fatty acid.What is the omega carbon in a fatty acid?
The omega carbon is the carbon atom furthest from the carboxyl carbon in a fatty acid chain.What is a monounsaturated fatty acid?
A monounsaturated fatty acid contains exactly one carbon-carbon double bond in its hydrocarbon chain.What is a polyunsaturated fatty acid?
A polyunsaturated fatty acid contains more than one carbon-carbon double bond in its hydrocarbon chain.How are the carbon atoms in a fatty acid numbered?
Carbon atoms in a fatty acid are numbered starting from the carboxyl carbon as carbon 1.What is the typical conformation of double bonds in natural unsaturated fatty acids?
Double bonds in natural unsaturated fatty acids are almost always in the cis conformation.How do cis double bonds affect the packing of fatty acid chains?
Cis double bonds introduce kinks, preventing tight packing of fatty acid chains.What is the relationship between hydrophobic interactions and the melting point of fatty acids?
Stronger hydrophobic interactions between fatty acid chains result in a higher melting point.Why do saturated fatty acids have higher melting points than unsaturated fatty acids?
Saturated fatty acids have higher melting points because their straight chains pack tightly, increasing hydrophobic interactions.What is the general term for lipids that are solid at room temperature?
Lipids that are solid at room temperature are generally called fats.What is the general term for lipids that are liquid at room temperature?
Lipids that are liquid at room temperature are generally called oils.From which sources are fats typically extracted?
Fats are typically extracted from animals, which have a higher percentage of saturated fatty acids.From which sources are oils typically extracted?
Oils are typically extracted from plants, which have a higher percentage of unsaturated fatty acids.What is the main building block for more complex lipids such as glycerolipids and sphingolipids?
Fatty acids serve as the main building blocks for more complex lipids.What is the effect of increasing the number of double bonds in a fatty acid on its melting point?
Increasing the number of double bonds decreases the melting point of a fatty acid.What is the effect of increasing the length of a fatty acid chain on its melting point?
Increasing the chain length raises the melting point of a fatty acid.Why do animal fats tend to be solid at room temperature?
Animal fats are solid at room temperature because they contain more saturated fatty acids, which have higher melting points.Why do plant oils tend to be liquid at room temperature?
Plant oils are liquid at room temperature because they contain more unsaturated fatty acids, which have lower melting points.What is the significance of the kinks in unsaturated fatty acids?
Kinks from cis double bonds prevent tight packing, reducing hydrophobic interactions and lowering the melting point.What is the difference between fats and oils in terms of physical state at room temperature?
Fats are solid at room temperature, while oils are liquid.What is the role of hydrophobic interactions in determining the melting point of fatty acids?
Hydrophobic interactions between fatty acid chains determine how tightly they pack, affecting the melting point.How does the degree of saturation affect the physical properties of fatty acids?
A higher degree of saturation leads to higher melting points and solid state at room temperature; more unsaturation leads to lower melting points and liquid state.What is the relationship between the structure of fatty acids and their biological roles?
The structure, including chain length and saturation, affects whether fatty acids are solid or liquid, influencing their biological roles and sources.What is the main difference in fatty acid composition between animal fats and plant oils?
Animal fats have more saturated fatty acids, while plant oils have more unsaturated fatty acids.What is the impact of cis double bonds on the melting point of fatty acids?
Cis double bonds lower the melting point by introducing kinks that prevent tight packing.Why are hydrophobic interactions weaker in unsaturated fatty acids?
Kinks from double bonds prevent close packing, resulting in weaker hydrophobic interactions.What is the functional group present at the end of a fatty acid chain?
A carboxylic acid group is present at the end of a fatty acid chain.How does the number of hydrophobic interactions relate to the melting point of fatty acids?
More hydrophobic interactions lead to a higher melting point.What is the effect of trans double bonds on fatty acid packing compared to cis double bonds?
Trans double bonds allow tighter packing than cis double bonds, resulting in higher melting points.What is the significance of the omega carbon in fatty acid nomenclature?
The omega carbon is used to indicate the position of double bonds from the methyl end in fatty acid nomenclature.What is the difference between mono- and polyunsaturated fatty acids?
Monounsaturated fatty acids have one double bond; polyunsaturated fatty acids have more than one.