Fatty Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the general structure of a fatty acid? A fatty acid consists of a hydrocarbon chain with a terminal carboxylic acid group.

How are fatty acids classified based on their hydrocarbon chains? Fatty acids are classified as saturated (no double bonds) or unsaturated (one or more double bonds).

What distinguishes a saturated fatty acid from an unsaturated fatty acid? Saturated fatty acids have only carbon-carbon single bonds, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds.

What effect do double bonds have on the structure of unsaturated fatty acids? Double bonds, usually in the cis conformation, create kinks in the hydrocarbon chain of unsaturated fatty acids.

How does the presence of double bonds affect the melting point of fatty acids? The presence of double bonds lowers the melting point of fatty acids.

How does chain length influence the melting point of fatty acids? Longer hydrocarbon chains increase the melting point of fatty acids.