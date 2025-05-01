Fatty Acids quiz #2 Flashcards
How does the structure of saturated fatty acids contribute to their physical properties?
Their straight, unbranched chains allow tight packing, making them solid at room temperature.What functional group is found at the terminal end of a fatty acid molecule?
A carboxylic acid group is found at the terminal end of a fatty acid molecule.How are the carbon atoms in a fatty acid chain numbered?
They are numbered starting at the carboxyl carbon atom, which is carbon number 1.What is the difference in bonding between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
Saturated fatty acids have only carbon-carbon single bonds, while unsaturated fatty acids have one or more carbon-carbon double bonds.What structural feature causes kinks in unsaturated fatty acid chains?
The presence of cis double bonds in unsaturated fatty acids causes kinks in their hydrocarbon chains.How does chain length affect the melting point of fatty acids?
Longer hydrocarbon chains increase the melting point of fatty acids.How does the number of double bonds in a fatty acid affect its melting point?
An increased number of double bonds lowers the melting point of a fatty acid.Why are saturated fatty acids typically solid at room temperature?
Their straight, unbranched chains allow tight packing, resulting in strong hydrophobic interactions and a higher melting point.Why are unsaturated fatty acids usually liquid at room temperature?
The kinks from cis double bonds prevent tight packing, leading to weaker hydrophobic interactions and a lower melting point.From which sources are fats and oils typically extracted, and why?
Fats are typically extracted from animals due to higher saturated fatty acid content, while oils are usually from plants because they have more unsaturated fatty acids.