Fibrous and Globular Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural and functional differences between fibrous and globular proteins?
Fibrous proteins are insoluble, have long linear or sheet-like structures with usually one type of secondary structure, and serve mainly structural roles (e.g., support, protection). Globular proteins are soluble, have complex tertiary structures with multiple types of secondary structures, and function mainly as enzymes and regulatory proteins.
Give examples of fibrous proteins and describe their structural features.
Examples of fibrous proteins include alpha keratin (found in hair, skin, nails; mainly alpha helices), collagen (in connective tissues; three intertwined chains without alpha helices), and silk fibroin (insect silk; composed of anti-parallel beta sheets). All have long, linear structures and are insoluble.
Why are globular proteins generally more soluble in water than fibrous proteins?
Globular proteins are more soluble because their compact, spherical shapes allow hydrophilic amino acid residues to be exposed on the surface, interacting with water, while hydrophobic residues are buried inside. In contrast, fibrous proteins have extended structures with less surface area for water interaction.
What types of secondary structures are typically found in fibrous proteins?
Fibrous proteins usually contain only one type of secondary structure, either alpha helices or beta sheets, but not both.
What is the main functional role of globular proteins in the cell?
Globular proteins mainly function as enzymes and regulatory proteins rather than providing structural support.