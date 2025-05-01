Glycogen Metabolism 1 quiz #1 Flashcards
Glycogen Metabolism 1 quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
What types of glycosidic linkages are found in glycogen, and what is their significance in the structure of the molecule?
Glycogen contains alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkages in its straight chains and alpha 1-6 glycosidic bonds at branch points, making it a highly branched storage molecule.What is the role of glycogenin in glycogen structure and synthesis?
Glycogenin is the core protein of glycogen, where the first glucose molecules are attached to its tyrosine residues, serving as a primer for glycogen synthesis.How does insulin regulate the activity of glycogen synthase?
Insulin activates glycogen synthase by inhibiting GSK3 (which normally inactivates glycogen synthase) and by stimulating protein phosphatase 1, which dephosphorylates and activates glycogen synthase.What is the function of the branching enzyme in glycogen metabolism?
The branching enzyme creates branches in glycogen by transferring 6 to 10 glucose subunits from a chain to the 6th carbon of another glucose, forming alpha 1-6 bonds.How do glucagon and epinephrine affect glycogen synthase activity, and why?
Glucagon and epinephrine inhibit glycogen synthase to prevent glucose storage and promote glucose mobilization, which is necessary when blood sugar is low.What types of glycosidic linkages are found in glycogen, and what is their structural significance?
Glycogen contains alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkages in its straight chains and alpha 1-6 glycosidic bonds at branch points, making it highly branched and compact for efficient storage.What is the role of glycogenin in the structure and synthesis of glycogen?
Glycogenin is the core protein of glycogen, where the first glucose molecules are attached to its tyrosine residues, serving as a primer for glycogen synthesis.How does insulin regulate the activity of glycogen synthase?
Insulin activates glycogen synthase by inhibiting GSK3 (which normally inactivates glycogen synthase) and by stimulating protein phosphatase 1, which dephosphorylates and activates glycogen synthase.What is the function of the branching enzyme in glycogen metabolism?
The branching enzyme creates branches in glycogen by transferring 6 to 10 glucose subunits from a chain to the 6th carbon of another glucose, forming alpha 1-6 bonds.How do glucagon and epinephrine affect glycogen synthase activity, and why?
Glucagon and epinephrine inhibit glycogen synthase to prevent glucose storage and promote glucose mobilization, which is necessary when blood sugar is low.