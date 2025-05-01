Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where does glycolysis occur in the cell? Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.

What are the main products of glycolysis? The main products of glycolysis are 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 ATP (net gain), and 2 NADH per glucose molecule.

What are two advantages of glycolysis? Two advantages of glycolysis are that it produces ATP quickly without requiring oxygen and provides pyruvate for further energy production in cellular respiration.

During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into what compound? During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into pyruvate.