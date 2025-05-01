Skip to main content
Glycolysis 1 quiz #1

  • Where does glycolysis occur in the cell?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.
  • What is the cellular location of glycolysis?
    Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm.
  • In which part of the cell does glycolysis take place?
    Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm.
  • What are the main products of glycolysis?
    The main products of glycolysis are 2 pyruvate molecules, 2 ATP (net gain), and 2 NADH per glucose molecule.
  • What are two advantages of glycolysis?
    Two advantages of glycolysis are that it produces ATP quickly without requiring oxygen and provides pyruvate for further energy production in cellular respiration.
  • During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into what compound?
    During glycolysis, glucose is broken down into pyruvate.
  • In which cellular compartment do the reactions of glycolysis occur?
    The reactions of glycolysis occur in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the net gain of ATP from glycolysis per glucose molecule?
    The net gain of ATP from glycolysis is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What is the final product formed when glucose is broken down during glycolysis?
    The final product formed is pyruvate.
  • List the products of glycolysis.
    The products of glycolysis are pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.
  • What is not required for glycolysis to occur?
    Oxygen is not required for glycolysis to occur.
  • What is the net gain of energy from glycolysis?
    The net gain of energy from glycolysis is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What is the end product of glycolysis?
    The end product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
  • What is a result of glycolysis?
    A result of glycolysis is the production of pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.
  • Is NADH a substrate or product in glycolysis?
    NADH is a product of glycolysis.
  • In which cellular compartment does glycolysis take place?
    Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the place where glycolysis happens?
    Glycolysis happens in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the main purpose of glycolysis?
    The main purpose of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate and generate ATP and NADH.
  • Name a product of glycolysis.
    A product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
  • What is the end product of glycolysis?
    The end product of glycolysis is pyruvate.
  • What are the net products of glycolysis per glucose molecule?
    The net products are 2 pyruvate, 2 ATP, and 2 NADH per glucose molecule.
  • What happens to glucose during glycolysis?
    Glucose is split into two 3-carbon molecules during glycolysis.
  • What is the net gain of ATP in glycolysis?
    The net gain of ATP in glycolysis is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced during glycolysis per glucose?
    A total of 4 ATP are produced, but the net gain is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What is the starting molecule for glycolysis?
    The starting molecule for glycolysis is glucose.
  • Where does glycolysis take place in the cell?
    Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the cellular location where glycolysis occurs?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the net gain of ATP during glycolysis?
    The net gain of ATP during glycolysis is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • List the net products of glycolysis.
    The net products are 2 pyruvate, 2 ATP, and 2 NADH per glucose molecule.
  • Where does glycolysis take place in eukaryotic cells?
    Glycolysis takes place in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
  • What is the net gain of ATP during glycolysis?
    The net gain is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • How many ATP does glycolysis produce per glucose molecule?
    Glycolysis produces a net gain of 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • Where does glycolysis occur in the cell?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm.
  • Which molecule is not a product of glycolysis: pyruvate, ATP, NADH, or FADH2?
    FADH2 is not a product of glycolysis.
  • Which steps of glycolysis are irreversible?
    The irreversible steps of glycolysis are the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate, the phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate, and the conversion of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate.
  • What are the products of glycolysis?
    The products are pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.
  • What are the reactants of glycolysis?
    The reactants are glucose, ATP, NAD+, and ADP.
  • What is the purpose of glycolysis?
    The purpose of glycolysis is to break down glucose into pyruvate and generate ATP and NADH.
  • What is the net production of ATP in glycolysis?
    The net production of ATP in glycolysis is 2 ATP per glucose molecule.
  • What is the location of glycolysis in the cell?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm.