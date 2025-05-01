Back
How are ATP molecules produced during glycolysis? ATP molecules in glycolysis are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation, where a phosphate group is directly transferred from a metabolic intermediate to ADP, forming ATP. What are the main products of glycolysis? The main products of glycolysis are pyruvate, ATP, and NADH. Which molecule is not a product of glycolysis: ATP, NADH, pyruvate, or oxygen? Oxygen is not a product of glycolysis. Which molecule is not produced during glycolysis? Oxygen is not produced during glycolysis. Which molecule is oxidized during glycolysis? During glycolysis, glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P) is oxidized. By what mechanism is ATP synthesized in glycolysis? ATP is synthesized in glycolysis by substrate-level phosphorylation. How is ATP generated in the glycolytic pathway? ATP is generated in glycolysis through substrate-level phosphorylation, where a phosphate group is transferred from a glycolytic intermediate to ADP. How many NADH molecules are produced per glucose molecule during glycolysis? Two NADH molecules are produced per glucose molecule during glycolysis. What is the significance of a highly negative delta G in a glycolytic reaction step? A highly negative delta G indicates the reaction is essentially irreversible and represents a commitment step in glycolysis. These steps often involve energy expenditure and drive the pathway forward. Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate, and what is required for this reaction? Hexokinase catalyzes the conversion of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate. This reaction requires the expenditure of one ATP molecule.
