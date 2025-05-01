Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How are ATP molecules produced during glycolysis? ATP molecules in glycolysis are produced by substrate-level phosphorylation, where a phosphate group is directly transferred from a metabolic intermediate to ADP, forming ATP.

What are the main products of glycolysis? The main products of glycolysis are pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.

Which molecule is not a product of glycolysis: ATP, NADH, pyruvate, or oxygen? Oxygen is not a product of glycolysis.

Which molecule is not produced during glycolysis? Oxygen is not produced during glycolysis.

Which molecule is oxidized during glycolysis? During glycolysis, glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P) is oxidized.

By what mechanism is ATP synthesized in glycolysis? ATP is synthesized in glycolysis by substrate-level phosphorylation.