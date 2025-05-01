Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is substrate-level phosphorylation in glycolysis, and during which step does it occur? Substrate-level phosphorylation in glycolysis refers to the direct transfer of a phosphate group from a phosphorylated intermediate to ADP, forming ATP. This occurs during the conversion of 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate, catalyzed by phosphoglycerate kinase.

What are the end products generated from one molecule of glucose during glycolysis? The end products of glycolysis from one molecule of glucose are two molecules of pyruvate, two molecules of ATP (net gain), and two molecules of NADH.

Which reactions in glycolysis are considered irreversible? The irreversible reactions in glycolysis are those with a large negative delta G, making them essentially one-way. These include the reactions catalyzed by hexokinase (glucose to glucose-6-phosphate), phosphofructokinase-1 (fructose-6-phosphate to fructose-1,6-bisphosphate), and pyruvate kinase (phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate).

Why is carbon numbering important when studying glycolysis intermediates? Carbon numbering helps track the origin of each atom from the initial glucose molecule through the pathway. This is crucial for understanding biochemical transformations and answering exam questions accurately.

Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of DHAP to G3P, and what is notable about its delta G? Triosephosphate isomerase catalyzes the conversion of DHAP to G3P. Its delta G is close to 0, making the reaction readily reversible.

How many molecules of G3P are produced from one molecule of glucose during glycolysis? Two molecules of G3P are produced from one molecule of glucose. This doubling affects all subsequent reactions in the pathway.