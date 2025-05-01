Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the final product of glycolysis? The final product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

What is the end product formed at the conclusion of the glycolytic pathway? The end product of glycolysis is pyruvate.

Which enzyme catalyzes the conversion of 2-phosphoglycerate to phosphoenolpyruvate in glycolysis? Enolase catalyzes the conversion of 2-phosphoglycerate to phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP). This reaction also releases water and is reversible with a delta G close to zero.

What is released during the enolase-catalyzed reaction in glycolysis? Water (H2O) is released during the conversion of 2-phosphoglycerate to phosphoenolpyruvate by enolase. This indicates an oxidation process in the reaction.

Which glycolytic reactions are considered irreversible due to their highly negative delta G values? Reactions 1, 3, and 10 in glycolysis are considered irreversible. Their highly negative delta G values drive the pathway forward.

How does pyruvate initially exit the glycolytic pathway after the action of pyruvate kinase? Pyruvate is initially produced in its enol form after the action of pyruvate kinase. It quickly converts to the more stable keto form on its own.