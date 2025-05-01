Glycosidic Bond quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a glycosidic bond and how is it formed between monosaccharides? A glycosidic bond is an acetal or ketal linkage between the anomeric carbon of a sugar and another group, often another monosaccharide. It is formed through a dehydration synthesis reaction, which releases a water molecule.

What are the two main types of glycosidic bonds, and how do they differ? The two main types are O glycosidic bonds, which link the anomeric carbon of a sugar to an oxygen atom, and N glycosidic bonds, which link the anomeric carbon to a nitrogen atom.

How can glycosidic bonds be broken, and what is the name of this process? Glycosidic bonds can be broken by hydrolysis, a reaction in which water is added to cleave the bond.

What is the significance of the anomeric carbon in the formation of glycosidic bonds? The anomeric carbon is the carbon in a sugar that forms the glycosidic bond with another group, determining the bond's configuration (alpha or beta) and its chemical properties.

How are glycosidic bonds named based on their structure? Glycosidic bonds are named according to the configuration (alpha or beta) of the anomeric carbon(s) involved and the numbering of the carbons forming the linkage. Arrows or commas may indicate which carbons are involved.

What is a glycoside, and how does it relate to glycosidic bonds? A glycoside is a compound that contains a glycosidic bond, meaning a sugar is linked to another group via its anomeric carbon.