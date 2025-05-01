Hill Plot quiz #1 Flashcards

What does the slope (Hill constant, nH) of a Hill plot indicate about protein-ligand interactions, and how do the Hill plots of myoglobin and hemoglobin differ in terms of cooperativity?
The slope (Hill constant, nH) of a Hill plot indicates the degree of cooperativity in protein-ligand binding. Myoglobin, with a single subunit, has a linear Hill plot with a slope of 1, showing no cooperativity. Hemoglobin's Hill plot has three regions: the first and last oxygen bindings are non-cooperative (slope = 1), while the middle region shows positive cooperativity with a slope of 3.
How can the dissociation constant (Kd) for a protein-ligand interaction be determined from a Hill plot, and what does its value represent?
The dissociation constant (Kd) can be determined from the x-intercept of the Hill plot, which corresponds to the ligand concentration where half of the binding sites are occupied (θ = 0.5). The value of Kd reflects the protein's affinity for its ligand; a lower Kd indicates higher affinity.
Describe the three distinct regions of hemoglobin's Hill plot and explain what each region represents in terms of oxygen binding and cooperativity.
Hemoglobin's Hill plot has three regions: (1) The first region (slope = 1) represents non-cooperative binding of the first oxygen molecule (lowest affinity, highest Kd). (2) The middle region (slope = 3) shows positive cooperativity as the second and third oxygens bind (increased affinity). (3) The final region (slope = 1) represents non-cooperative binding of the fourth oxygen (highest affinity, lowest Kd).
