Integral Membrane Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural features of integral membrane proteins, and how do porins differ from the typical structure?
Integral membrane proteins are embedded in the lipid bilayer and usually feature alpha helix structures that stabilize them in the hydrophobic environment. They have at least one transmembrane spanning domain, often connected by loops. Porins are an exception; they have a beta barrel motif formed by anti-parallel beta sheets, creating a hollow cylinder that allows specific polar molecules to pass through.
What is the most common secondary structure found in integral membrane proteins?
The most common secondary structure in integral membrane proteins is the alpha helix. This structure is stabilized by the hydrophobic environment of the membrane.
How are integral membrane proteins typically anchored to the membrane?
Integral membrane proteins are tightly anchored to the membrane through extensive hydrophobic interactions. They require detergents to disrupt the membrane for isolation.
What is a transmembrane spanning domain in integral membrane proteins?
A transmembrane spanning domain is a segment of the protein that crosses the lipid bilayer, usually in the form of an alpha helix. Proteins can have one or multiple such domains.
How are multiple transmembrane domains in a protein typically connected?
Multiple transmembrane domains are usually connected by loops at the membrane surface. These loops are exposed to the aqueous environment on either side of the membrane.
How do proteins fold differently in hydrophobic membrane environments compared to aqueous environments?
In hydrophobic membrane environments, nonpolar amino acids are on the protein's perimeter, while polar amino acids are on the interior. This is the opposite of folding in aqueous environments, where polar residues are on the outside.
What structural motif is characteristic of porins, and how is it formed?
Porins are characterized by a beta barrel motif, which is formed by anti-parallel beta sheets creating a hollow cylinder. This structure allows the passage of specific polar molecules.
What is the functional significance of the hydrophilic interior and hydrophobic exterior in porins?
The hydrophilic interior of porins allows polar molecules to pass through, while the hydrophobic exterior interacts with the membrane. This arrangement facilitates selective transport across the membrane.
Where are porins commonly found, and what does this suggest about their evolutionary origin?
Porins are commonly found in bacterial membranes, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. This distribution supports the endosymbiotic theory, suggesting these organelles originated from bacteria.
Why are detergents necessary to isolate integral membrane proteins from membranes?
Detergents are needed because integral membrane proteins are tightly associated with the membrane through hydrophobic interactions. Disrupting the membrane structure with detergents allows the proteins to be isolated.