Integral Membrane Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

Integral membrane proteins are embedded in the lipid bilayer and usually feature alpha helix structures that stabilize them in the hydrophobic environment. They have at least one transmembrane spanning domain, often connected by loops. Porins are an exception; they have a beta barrel motif formed by anti-parallel beta sheets, creating a hollow cylinder that allows specific polar molecules to pass through.

What is the most common secondary structure found in integral membrane proteins? The most common secondary structure in integral membrane proteins is the alpha helix. This structure is stabilized by the hydrophobic environment of the membrane.

How are integral membrane proteins typically anchored to the membrane? Integral membrane proteins are tightly anchored to the membrane through extensive hydrophobic interactions. They require detergents to disrupt the membrane for isolation.

What is a transmembrane spanning domain in integral membrane proteins? A transmembrane spanning domain is a segment of the protein that crosses the lipid bilayer, usually in the form of an alpha helix. Proteins can have one or multiple such domains.

How are multiple transmembrane domains in a protein typically connected? Multiple transmembrane domains are usually connected by loops at the membrane surface. These loops are exposed to the aqueous environment on either side of the membrane.

How do proteins fold differently in hydrophobic membrane environments compared to aqueous environments? In hydrophobic membrane environments, nonpolar amino acids are on the protein's perimeter, while polar amino acids are on the interior. This is the opposite of folding in aqueous environments, where polar residues are on the outside.