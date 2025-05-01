Isoelectric Point quiz #1 Flashcards

The isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid is the specific pH at which the molecule has no net charge, meaning its positive and negative charges are balanced. At this pH, the amino acid does not migrate in an electric field, making pI crucial for techniques like electrophoresis, which separates molecules based on their charge.

What is the isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid, and why is it important in biochemical techniques such as electrophoresis? The isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid is the specific pH at which the molecule has no net charge, meaning its positive and negative charges are balanced. At this pH, the amino acid does not migrate in an electric field, making pI crucial for techniques like electrophoresis, which separates molecules based on their charge.

How do you calculate the isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid with a non-ionizable R group? To calculate the isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid with a non-ionizable R group, take the average of its two pKa values (usually the pKa of the carboxyl group and the pKa of the amino group): pI = (pKa1 + pKa2) / 2.

What is the isoelectric point (pI) of an amino acid? The isoelectric point (pI) is the specific pH at which an amino acid has no net charge, with its positive and negative charges balanced.

Why is the isoelectric point (pI) important in biochemical techniques like electrophoresis? At the pI, a molecule does not migrate in an electric field, making it crucial for separating molecules based on charge in techniques like electrophoresis.

How do you calculate the isoelectric point (pI) for an amino acid with a non-ionizable R group? You calculate the pI by averaging the two pKa values of the amino acid: pI = (pKa1 + pKa2) / 2.

Which two pKa values are used to calculate the pI of an amino acid? The two pKa values associated with the ionizations that involve the neutral species are used to calculate the pI.