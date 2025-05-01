Lipid Hormone Signaling quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the primary difference between lipid hormones and non-lipid hormones in terms of how they interact with target cells?
Lipid hormones are hydrophobic and can diffuse directly through the plasma and nuclear membranes to bind intracellular receptors, affecting metabolic responses and gene expression. In contrast, non-lipid hormones cannot cross the membrane and must bind to extracellular portions of membrane receptors, initiating signal transduction pathways.
What is the main structural feature that allows lipid hormones to diffuse through the plasma membrane?
Lipid hormones are hydrophobic, which enables them to diffuse directly through the plasma membrane.
How do paracrine and endocrine hormones differ in terms of the distance they travel to reach their target cells?
Paracrine hormones travel short distances to affect nearby cells, while endocrine hormones are released into the bloodstream and can affect distant cells throughout the body.
Where are the receptors for most non-lipid hormones located on the target cell?
Non-lipid hormone receptors are located on the extracellular portions of the plasma membrane.
What type of hormone is estrogen, and what is its origin?
Estrogen is a steroid hormone, which is a type of lipid hormone derived from cholesterol.
What are the two main types of hormone signaling discussed in the lesson?
The two main types are paracrine signaling (short distance) and endocrine signaling (long distance via the bloodstream).
How can lipid hormones affect gene expression in target cells?
Lipid hormones can diffuse through both the plasma and nuclear membranes to bind intracellular receptors, directly influencing gene expression.
What is a key difference in the mechanism of action between lipid and non-lipid hormones?
Lipid hormones can enter cells and bind intracellular receptors, while non-lipid hormones must bind to extracellular receptors and rely on signal transduction pathways.
Can lipid hormones ever bind to extracellular receptors, and if so, what is the result?
Yes, some lipid hormones can bind to extracellular portions of receptors, leading to signal transduction and cellular responses.
Why must researchers be aware of the type of hormone they are studying in terms of receptor binding?
Because lipid hormones can bind both intracellularly and extracellularly, while non-lipid hormones only bind extracellularly, affecting experimental design and interpretation.