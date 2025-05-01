What are the main factors that regulate the rate of metabolism in cells?

The rate of metabolism is primarily regulated by substrate concentration (especially near the enzyme's Km), the activity of key regulatory enzymes (such as hexokinase 1 and glucokinase), and cellular energy status indicators like AMP, which is sensed by AMP-activated protein kinase. Enzymes that catalyze non-reversible reactions are tightly regulated to prevent futile cycles.