Myoglobin vs. Hemoglobin quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural differences between myoglobin and hemoglobin? Myoglobin is a monomeric protein with one subunit and one heme group, while hemoglobin is a heterotetrameric protein with four subunits (two alpha and two beta) and four heme groups.

How do the functions of myoglobin and hemoglobin differ in the body? Myoglobin stores and supplies oxygen in muscle tissues, whereas hemoglobin transports oxygen in the blood within red blood cells.

Why can both myoglobin and hemoglobin reversibly bind oxygen, and what role does the heme group play in this process? Both myoglobin and hemoglobin can reversibly bind oxygen because they each contain heme groups, which are responsible for binding and releasing oxygen molecules as needed.

How do protein-ligand interactions differ between myoglobin and hemoglobin, particularly in terms of binding site complexity and equilibrium constants? Myoglobin has a single binding site, so its protein-ligand interactions are described using simple dissociation constants and fractional saturation. Hemoglobin, with multiple binding sites and allosteric properties, requires the use of exponents in equilibrium constants to account for its more complex, cooperative binding behavior.

