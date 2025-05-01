Nonpolar Amino Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the defining characteristics of nonpolar amino acids, and which amino acids are included in this group?
Nonpolar amino acids have hydrophobic R groups that lack terminal electronegative atoms, making them water-fearing. The seven nonpolar amino acids are glycine, alanine, valine, leucine, isoleucine, methionine, and proline.
How does the mnemonic 'GAV LIMP' help in remembering nonpolar amino acids, and what does each letter stand for?
'GAV LIMP' is a mnemonic to remember the nonpolar amino acids: G for Glycine, A for Alanine, V for Valine, L for Leucine, I for Isoleucine, M for Methionine, and P for Proline.
What is unique about the R group of glycine compared to other amino acids?
Glycine's R group is a single hydrogen atom, making it the smallest and only achiral amino acid.
Describe the structure and significance of proline's R group among the nonpolar amino acids.
Proline's R group forms a cyclic structure that connects back to the amino group, making it unique among amino acids and giving it a rigid, pentagon-like shape.
How do the R groups of valine, leucine, and isoleucine differ from each other?
Valine has a V-shaped R group with two methyl branches, leucine is an extended version of valine with an extra methylene group, and isoleucine is a lopsided isomer of valine with a different arrangement of the same atoms.
What functional group is present in methionine's R group, and how does it distinguish methionine from other nonpolar amino acids?
Methionine's R group contains a methylthiol group (a sulfur atom bonded to a methyl group), distinguishing it from other nonpolar amino acids.
What are the defining characteristics of nonpolar amino acids and which amino acids are included in this group?
Nonpolar amino acids have hydrophobic R groups that lack terminal electronegative atoms, making them water-fearing. The seven nonpolar amino acids are glycine, alanine, valine, leucine, isoleucine, methionine, and proline.
How does the mnemonic 'GAV LIMP' help in remembering nonpolar amino acids, and what does each letter stand for?
'GAV LIMP' is a mnemonic to remember the nonpolar amino acids: G for Glycine, A for Alanine, V for Valine, L for Leucine, I for Isoleucine, M for Methionine, and P for Proline.
What is unique about the R group of glycine compared to other amino acids?
Glycine's R group is a single hydrogen atom, making it the smallest and only achiral amino acid.
Describe the structure and significance of proline's R group among the nonpolar amino acids.
Proline's R group forms a cyclic structure that connects back to the amino group, making it unique among amino acids and giving it a rigid, pentagon-like shape.