Nonpolar Amino Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Nonpolar Amino Acids quiz #1
  • What are the defining characteristics of nonpolar amino acids, and which amino acids are included in this group?
    Nonpolar amino acids have hydrophobic R groups that lack terminal electronegative atoms, making them water-fearing. The seven nonpolar amino acids are glycine, alanine, valine, leucine, isoleucine, methionine, and proline.
  • How does the mnemonic 'GAV LIMP' help in remembering nonpolar amino acids, and what does each letter stand for?
    'GAV LIMP' is a mnemonic to remember the nonpolar amino acids: G for Glycine, A for Alanine, V for Valine, L for Leucine, I for Isoleucine, M for Methionine, and P for Proline.
  • What is unique about the R group of glycine compared to other amino acids?
    Glycine's R group is a single hydrogen atom, making it the smallest and only achiral amino acid.
  • Describe the structure and significance of proline's R group among the nonpolar amino acids.
    Proline's R group forms a cyclic structure that connects back to the amino group, making it unique among amino acids and giving it a rigid, pentagon-like shape.
  • How do the R groups of valine, leucine, and isoleucine differ from each other?
    Valine has a V-shaped R group with two methyl branches, leucine is an extended version of valine with an extra methylene group, and isoleucine is a lopsided isomer of valine with a different arrangement of the same atoms.
  • What functional group is present in methionine's R group, and how does it distinguish methionine from other nonpolar amino acids?
    Methionine's R group contains a methylthiol group (a sulfur atom bonded to a methyl group), distinguishing it from other nonpolar amino acids.
